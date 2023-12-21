Miller Ross Says The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Leaks Are Misleading And ‘Presented Maliciously’

Maybe Rocksteady should just go ahead and spoil part of the game to clear this issue up.

There have been leaks left and right for several games and their companies this week. While the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League leak has fallen out of the spotlight in favor of the Insomniac ransomware leaks, It was still a terrible leak for Rocksteady. In their case, these leaks are coming out a recent closed beta, as some testers have decided to break their NDAs and spoil parts of the game.

We reported on the spoiled story leak, because of the uproar they caused. We will discuss in brief those spoilers in the next paragraph, as necessary context for this story.

Audio leaked that revealed that Harley Quinn shoots Batman dead, as voiced by Kevin Conroy. The outrage stems from the perceived disrespect for the late actor, for his last voice acting role as the Arkhamverse Batman. In a broader picture, fans complain that it undoes what Rocksteady did with the character and his character arc in their previous games.

Now, a surprising source is out to tell us that those leaks don’t tell the full story. In fact, he calls them misleading.

Miller Ross was sharing small spoilers for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in the weeks before this leak. He seems to have been doing some unofficial promotion of the game, by teasing characters and elements that would interest DC Universe fans from the comics or other media.

Miller was just spoiling that Rocksteady is about to reveal an unannounced game mode that has been hiding in plain sight. As exciting as that sounds, that isn’t the real story here.

When asked about the spoiler leaks in response to this rumor, Miller had this to say:

“… I’m still debating when to go full spoiler for the purposes of dispelling the bullshit floating around. I don’t want it to be too soon, for a few reasons, but I’m thinking launch day might be too late.

… It’s about telling people why the “story spoilers” are blatantly misleading, we’re presented maliciously, and how the conclusions one naturally draws from them are incorrect.”

Miller then goes on to confirm another person’s question that the leaks are mostly correct, but missing context. As a result, they don’t convey the entire story.

But then, if you’re a comic book fan, you can already guess that this could have been where Rocksteady was going with this story. In the past decade alone, DC fans had gotten used to scenarios like alternate reality versions of superheroes, altered timelines, and even different versions of the same character meeting, to fight or to help each other.

In fact, WB Games literally publishes another game all about an alternate reality version of the DC Universe, where Superman becomes the villain, called Injustice. That game saw the good and bad versions of the Justice League characters fight with each other. So it really isn’t out of the ordinary that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will have these story elements.

The dilemma for Rocksteady now is if they will respond to the outrage from earlier this week by spoiling part of the story to reassure their fans? It wouldn’t take more than a small clip of good guy Batman, voiced by Kevin Conroy, with a soundbyte selected to put everyone’s minds at ease.

They already committed to telling fans to be patient for their proper reveal, but I’ll be honest here. Batman: Arkham Knight already demonstrated that Rocksteady’s stories aren’t so great that they have to be kept secret. They should go ahead and reassure fans with a spoiler, so that at least expectations are turned around to generate hype again. If Miller’s rumor is true, they have an opportunity to do just that soon.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is releasing on February 2, 2024, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be releasing on Windows via Steam on February 2, 2024, and on Epic Games Store on March 5, 2024.