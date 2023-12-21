Budget And Release Window For Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PC Port Has Leaked

These are genuinely exciting news, so it's a shame that it's been leaked.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s budget and release window for its PC release has leaked

This information was found in documents that were made public as a result of a ransomware leak by hacker group Rhysida. They leaked over 1 TB of data, including incriminating information for Insomniac and parent company Sony. It also included personal information of Insomniac and Sony employees.

We will discuss the leaked information below. We can’t ignore this news, but we will point out the way the information was obtained was particularly unethical. You may want to consider this yourself before you go forward with reading this news. But, like Pandora’s Box, it isn’t possible for us to just close the box and pretend nobody found out what they did.

As reported by Tech4Gamers, the port has a budget of $ 4.6 million. Now, the gaming industry has pulled off this amazing thing, where it looks like porting video games from console to PC is effortless. While they don’t have to start over with a new game from scratch, there is still a lot of work that goes into making such ports.

When companies release a game across different platforms, they spend a considerably larger development budget and put in more effort to get the game working on those multiple platforms. Insomniac’s approach allows them to stretch out the potential profit for the PC port in theory, but it’s also entirely possible they could make more if their games released on PlayStation and PC on the same day and date.

Speaking of dates, the expected release window is between April 2024 and March 2025. Insomniac believes this port won’t be completed until the end of the current fiscal year.

These documents also indicate that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has three scheduled expansions, stretching out across 2024. It’s more than likely that all three expansions will be part of the PC port, as one package.

The expansions have these titles and release schedule:

Beetle Infestation – Q1 2024

Extreme Carnage – Q2 2024

Spider-Verse Anomaly – Holiday 2024

All DLCs are free, containing open world missions and boss fights. Spider-Verse Anomaly is also allegedly a crossover with Sony Pictures’ animated Spider-Verse franchise, and will showcase villains from those movies. But what’s most interesting is all are planned to release before the PC port. It really seems likely that if these DLC are delayed, the PC port will be delayed as well.

That’s all exciting to learn about, but it truly is a shame that Insomniac was not able to properly market the film. On one end, there’s the theoretical loss of income from not being able to prepare a big reveal. On the other hand, this will surely factor into potential firings Insomniac will have to make under Sony’s orders.

Those planned layoffs are also explained in the leaked documents, and you can read about them here.