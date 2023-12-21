Sony Is Planning More Layoffs At Insomniac And Other PlayStation Studios

They may even be planning to close one of their studios.

Sony is reportedly looking at more Insomniac layoffs, and worse.

This information was found in documents that were made public as a result of a ransomware leak by hacker group Rhysida. They leaked over 1 TB of data, including incriminating information for Insomniac and parent company Sony. It also included personal information of Insomniac and Sony employees.

We will discuss the leaked information below. We can’t ignore this news, but we will point out the way the information was obtained was particularly unethical. You may want to consider this yourself before you go forward with reading this news. But, like Pandora’s Box, it isn’t possible for us to just close the box and pretend nobody found out what they did.

As shared by PostUp_SOG, several presentations spell out the immediate and future concerns of the company. This also ties in to the layoffs that Insomniac did last September of this year, before the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Unfortunately, more layoffs look to be on the way.

Insomniac refers to a need to make AAA games at sustainable budgets. For a first-party PlayStation studio, that’s valued at $ 350 million or below.

They also refer to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 itself, claiming that they needed to have made the title for $ 215 million. That would be $ 65 million less of the amount they actually spent. Another slide asks, point blank, “is three times the investment evident to anyone who plays the game?”

Two documents indicate that Sony intends to lay off 50 to 75 employees. Insomniac head Ted Price allegedly wrote this about the issue:

“Slimming down Ratchet (AKA Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart) and cutting new IP will not account for the reductions Sony is looking for.

To remove 50 to 75 people strategically, our best option is to cut deeply into Wolverine and Spider-Man 3, replacing lower performers with team members from Ratchet and new IP.”

The documents indicate that Sony is planning layoffs at other studios, and one may even be shut down.

Sony’s most recent studio closure was Pixelopus, a smaller studio, earlier this year. Before that, they shut down Japan Studio in 2021. This was the same studio that launched alongside the PlayStation all the way back in 1993.

Sony also saw a troubling streak of studio closures in 2012, but what’s described here now could be worse. PlayStation Studios as a whole will allegedly be shrinking in a big way, presumably to streamline production, making slightly smaller games.

Let us remember that these layoffs haven’t happened yet, at least as far as we know. We would love to report that these plans have changed and Sony is keeping the PlayStation division intact after all. But if they come to pass, we understand what happened that led Sony to that position.