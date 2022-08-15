31 New Upcoming Fantasy Games of 2023

There’s no denying that games open up a range of fantastical worlds to explore. From far-flung adventures in mythical lands to epic storytelling against a backdrop of magical beings, fantasy games are big hitters. In this list, we’re looking ahead to check out some new and upcoming fantasy games of 2023. Start planning your next fantasy adventure ahead of the curve with one of these intriguing-looking titles that are currently in the works. Maybe you’ll find a whole new world to escape into.

#31 Spellforce: Conquest of Eo

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Developers: Owned by Gravity, Owned by Gravity GmbH

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Spellforce: Conquest of Eo is indeed set in the realm of the original Spellforce game, but this time around, you’re going to have a much different goal in mind.

Here, you’ll be a small-time mage with grand aspirations. With nothing but a tower and some minions to your name, you’ll have to send them out across the land of Eo in order to grow your power, and find rare magical artifacts that’ll increase your strength.

The more power you get, the larger your wizard tower grows! Use strategy and power to conquer all in your new lands, and defeat all the magical rivals that try and stop you!

#30 ARK 2

Release date: 2023

Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Developers: Studio Wildcard, Grove Street Games

If you remember the first ARK title, you’ll know that it was quite a thing, and we mean that in the good way. But now, ARK 2 looks to take it to the next level in every conceivable way.

Mainly in that ARK 2 will have you on a strange land where humans and dinosaurs co-exist (for lack of a better term) and you have no idea how you got there yourself! Now, alongside a certain ARK hero (voice by none other than Vin Diesel yourself, you’ll have to scour the land, build yourself up, and figure out the history of all that is there.

The game is expansive and lets you do what you want in it, including mod the heck out of it if that’s what you want!

#29 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Release date: 2023

Yes, we know, there are all sorts of remakes being made all the time and all over the place. But Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake might just be the one that fans are looking forward to the most in some ways because the original title was not just a classic, but a franchise maker.

You’ll be the Prince on his quest to save the princess from dark threats. Armed with your trusty dagger that wields the mythical sands of time, you’ll be able to reverse time in order to fix mistakes, or learn from your foes in order to better counter them.

Again, the original game was a classic, so now imagine it with modern graphics and quality of life updates! Exactly.

#28 Crimson Desert

Developer: Pearl Abyss

Publisher: Pearl Abyss

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

Crimson Desert is one of many titles about survival that you will find, but what makes this one so interesting is that you are truly given a massive and very unforgiving landscape to try and survive in via the lands of Pywel.

Not the least of which is because the lands are asunder with war, and as a result of that, you need to be careful about what you do in the lands, because the stories you make will define the stories to come.

You’ll need to get others to help you on your quest as well, because it’s dangerous to go in alone…hmm…where have we heard that before?

#27 I, The inquisitor

Developer: Dust

Publisher: Dust

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: TBA

We warn you, for those of a certain faith, this game will not please you in the slightest, so we’ll be delicate about the details.

Basically, the game I, The inquisitor is set in an alternate timeline where a key religious figure changed things in a way that made things much more violent…for non-believers.

Fast forward a bit and now you are one of the inquisitors who are charged with ridding the world of evil. But in a city that is full of both sin and darkness, that makes it a bit hard to control, especially as the mysteries keep piling up.

The moral choices you make will affect this story, so be careful with how you act in the “name of the Lord”.

#26 Fable

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Yes, it’s true, we’re getting another Fable game, and it’s being made by the same people who made some of the Forza titles, and even using their engine, so this is going to be interesting, isn’t it?

The irony of the Fable series of course is that each game had its “lofty goals” in terms of how it was going to affect the world of RPGs and just worldbuilding in general, but it never lived up to those lofty heights. With a new team in the position to “fix things”, one has to wonder what the new team is cooking up to try and make it both true to the past games, while also being its own creation.

#25 For The King II

Developer: IronOak Games

Publisher: Curve Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

For The King II continues the previous games desire to mix together various kinds of unique gameplay in order to make a very special experience.

In this case, you’ll take on the role of a group of citizens who must rally together to put an end to the wicked queen’s evil reign. But doing so will not be easy. You’ll need to arm your citizens with the right classes, go on quests to grow, gain better weapons and armor, and more.

Plus, with the JRPG and roguelike elements of the game, including dice being able to decide your fate more times than not, you’ll want to make sure you don’t get into battles you can’t win.

No two campaigns will be the same, so enjoy!

#24 Yet Another Fantasy Title

Developer: Atomic Wolf

Publisher: Games Operators

Release date: TBA

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’re expecting a “basic fantasy title” here, you’re actually in the wrong spot more or less. Because Yet Another Fantasy Title actually is a fantasy title…that makes fun of past fantasy titles from top to bottom. Such as how the main character is a Rogue who actually “takes over” the role of hero after “taking” the sword of a knight and stealing his unicorn.

And that’s just the start of the game.

You’ll go on an adventure to craft your own name and take down those who want to lay you low. All the while getting all sorts of references to past fantasy titles.

#23 Gothic Remake

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Release date: TBA

Developers: Alkimia Interactive, THQ

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

The difference between a remaster and a remake is intent. Or more specifically, the desire to either “repaint” the game or “rebuild it”. For the Gothic Remake the team at THQ Nordic went full-stop to make a new studio to straight up “reimagine” the original Gothic title and put it on modern consoles.

They even made a playable teaser to see how the gamers liked it, and they promise that they’re going to honor the original while also going and making their own spin on things to make it more like modern RPGs. In the good way of course.

Will they succeed or fail? You’ll find out when it comes out.

#22 Baldur’s Gate III

Developer: Larian Studios

Publisher: Larian Studios

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023 (exiting early access)

In modern terms, the Baldur’s Gate franchise is what we would call an “old name”, but one that resonates with many people. Mainly because the franchise help set a standard for future RPGs. So you might be surprised that Baldur’s Gate III is actually a thing in the modern age.

Well, it is, and it’s leaving Early Access soon enough, and that means if you want to help influence this game and its development, you need to jump in now.

While it may be an “old name” it fully embraces the new of the RPG genre. Including having online-multiplayer, having no two journeys be the same, and more!

#21 Path of Exile II

Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Publisher: Grinding Gear Games

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Those who have enjoyed Path of Exile during its original run know that the game is not just a very worthy ARPG title, but one that has been expanded upon greatly by its makers. To the extent that one honestly wondered if a Path of Exile II was ever going to be made.

The answer is that it is, and the details for it showcase just how dedicated the team is to what came before. Such as how the 7-part storyline that’ll be in the title follows-up what happened in the original, as well as retains all the DLC and other aspects that made the world special.

And given how long the first game was supported, one can only imagine how supported Path of Exile II will be.

#20 Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2023 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Inspired by Norse mythology, Valheim puts you in a procedurally generated world and tells you to do one very not-so-simple thing…survive.

The twist is that you can have up to 9 other people in each playthrough to go and try to survive with and alongside. You’ll need to explore this very mysterious land you’ve ended up in, gather supplies, and then build a new home for your people, and expand it when necessary.

But be warned, there are dangers in this land, and that means you’ll need to craft weapons and armor in order to take them down and enjoy the peace you desire.

#19 Lords of the Fallen 2

Developer: CI Games

Publisher: CI Games

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Release: 2023

Lords of the Fallen 2 is arguably one of the more curious sequels that we’re getting soon enough. Why is that? Well, when the game arrived in 2014…it wasn’t exactly the most popular title around. In fact, it didn’t get the best of reviews, nor the best of sales.

In spite of that, the game started on a sequel…and then even more problems happened as it kept switching developers.

Even with all of that though, the game is coming out and when it does it’ll likely try and do everything it can to go and top what the original did by leaps and bounds. Given how long it’s been in development though…we obviously can’t guarantee that.

#18 Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Developer: Ninja Theory

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

The original Hellblade title was one that blew the minds of many due to how it told a unique story of loss and psychological trauma, all wrapped up in a psychedelic journey. Now, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is set to take that concept to the next level, even if we don’t fully know all that’s coming.

The trailer that was shown for the game does seem to point to more of Norse mythology coming to life in a monstrous way, and one has to wonder what dangers and visuals we’re going to see. Things are likely going to expand in terms of both scope of the world, and the scope of combat.

Either way…this will be a journey you don’t want to miss.

#17 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Koei Tecmo

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: 2023

There are many games out there that have depicted Chinese history in various ways, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is no different. In this game, you will play as a nameless militia man who is fighting for survival in a land that is being overrun by darkness. The dynasty that had kept the peace for so long is gone, and that means survival is paramount.

Intense and strategic combat awaits you as you will fight demons and other monstrosities of the new world order. You’ll need to be quick with your blade to survive, or be overcome!

Will you be able to prove that one man can change the course of fate?

#16 Minecraft Legends

Developer: Mojang Studios, Blackbird Interactive

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release: 2023

As a spinoff from the original Minecraft game, Minecraft Legends will combine action with strategy to bring a new kind of adventure to the franchise. Taking place in a richly-detailed fantasy world that’s on the brink of destruction, the action in Minecraft Legends will feature the cute but clearly evil piglins as the antagonistic oppressors, hellbent on corrupting the game’s Overworld. Players will recognize the design of the landscape in Minecraft Legends from the original game, but this fantasy world will feature lush biomes, plenty of resources and a diversity of life that it’ll be down to them to protect.

#15 Nightingale

Developer: Inflexion Games

Publisher: Inflexion Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBA

In Nightingale, you’re going to be taken from your homeworld and thrown into a dimension of the Fae. Yep, you’re not in Kansas anymore, and this place is not going to wait on you hand and foot. You’ll need to become a Realmwalker and learn to live off the lands of the Fae and build yourself a new home and life while you walk from realm to realm.

Yes, there are many realms here that’ll you’ll be brought to randomly as you step through portals. Each one has its own unique “flavor”, so be prepared for that.

You’ll have to walk through them in order to region the last home of humans…via Nightingale.

#14 Eitr

Developer: Eneme Entertainment

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platforms: PS4, PC, Mac

Release: 2023

Set in a stunningly designed fantasy world that’s imbued with the legends of Norse mythology, Eitr is an action RPG that sees players stepping into the role of a Viking shield-maiden. With gorgeous pixel graphics and an isometric gameplay perspective, this is a game that showcases some amazing visual effects and animations alongside richly detailed old Norse environments. Combat is intended to be challenging in a souls-like style and highly action-based. It appears that Eitr is currently still deep in development with an as-yet-unannounced release window, though we’re cautiously optimistic about seeing it surface in full in 2023. Watch this space.

#13 Sea of Stars

Developer: Sabotage Studio

Publisher: Sabotage Studio

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

Sea of Stars in many ways is a love letter to all the RPGs that helped pave the way for where we are now. You can see it in the visuals, the way the story is done, the combat system, and so on. In the game, you play as two characters who are trying to save the world by combining their sun and moon magics in order to fight off the monsters that have overrun the world.

This game was meant for those who enjoy that old-school RPG experience while also enjoying some new things along the way. So dive in and enjoy when Sea of Stars arrives next year.

#12 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia

Release: 2023 TBA

Based on the Avatar IP from James Cameron’s movie franchise, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be a first-person action-adventure game that will take players back to the majestic alien world of Pandora. As an open-world adventure, players will become one of Pandora’s native inhabitants, the Na’vi, and must embark upon a journey across their strange and beautiful world. Whilst set in the fantasy universe of Avatar, the game will tell its own standalone story and should prove a big hit with gamers who love an immersive world, regardless of whether they’re big fans of the Avatar franchise or not. We can expect to see Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at some point in the 2023-24 release window, although a specific date is yet to be announced.

#11 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Developer: Cygames

Publisher: Cygames

Platforms: PS5, PS4, PC

Release: 2023

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action RPG that’s set to launch next year. It will be set in the same fantasy realm as the original Granblue Fantasy, albeit in a new setting within that realm, and forms part of the ongoing franchise. The game itself introduces players to an immersive new fantasy world that looks pretty stunning, from the few gameplay clips we’ve seen so far. However, there’s been little news on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink front since Cygames released a teaser trailer last December. However from what we’ve seen so far, the combat looks pretty epic and the environments have clearly been crafted meticulously, promising a lot of satisfaction when exploring the new environments. Definitely, a release to keep an eye out for if you’re looking for new fantasy games next year.

#10 The Lord of The Rings: Return To Moria

Developer: Free Range Games

Publisher: North Beach Games

Platforms: PC

Release: 2023

Recently announced for PC, The Lord of the Rings: Return To Moria will be a treat for all those who love the epic fantasy world of J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth. This is an upcoming fantasy game that focuses on survival and crafting in the mountainous caverns of Moria, home to the dwarves of Middle-Earth. Adventuring into the mines beneath the Misty Mountains, players will find themselves on a journey to reclaim the lost treasures of Khazad-dûm. The game will feature procedurally generated mines and caverns, which means no two expeditions into Moria will be the same. It’ll also offer online co-op alongside solo gameplay, so this looks like one of the best upcoming fantasy games to jump into with friends next year.

#9 Avowed

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Release date: TBA

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

While it may not sound like it, or look at it given its first-person perspective, Avowed is set in the realm of Pillars of Eternity, and that makes it all the more intriguing to fans of the franchise.

However, the new “focus” if you will is apparently making this game more to something like the Elder Scrolls as you’ll be dealing with magic and swordplay in the first-person perspective. Something that is very different from the Pillars of Eternity Games.

The first trailer for the game hints at many things, including dark forces brought to life by unnatural means, a former member of royalty trying to get back the crown, and more. We’ll have to wait for more details though.

#8 Redfall

Developer: Arkane

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, X/S

Release: 2023

Redfall is a title that many have an interest in for one reason or another, not the least of which is that this is a vampire title.

No, you’re not playing as a vampire this time around (there are other games who can help with that though…), rather, you’re going to be in a town that gets overrun by vampires, and it’s up to you to stop their invasion before things get even worse!

There’s going to be a lot of action in the game, which you can do in co-op if you want. But there is also the mystery of why the invasion is happening in your hometown. So jump in when the game arrives and figure it all out!

#7 Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Developer: Avalanche Software

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

While it may have just gotten delayed again, Hogwarts Legacy is still the title that many are excited for because of the very basic reason that this will truly be the game that lets you make your own life in Hogwarts as a student. Previous titles were all about being Harry Potter, but now, you’re your own student.

You’ll get to be in a house, fight for the house cup, attend classes, play Quidditch, and so on and so forth. You’ll have your own journey to do, and how you handle things will affect it in various ways!

What will your tale of the wizarding world be when the game arrives next year?

#6 Diablo IV

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Release: 2023

Diablo IV is the latest in the long-line of dungeon crawlers by Blizzard, and there is a lot of hope that this game will be the title that many have been asking for, and they’ve been asking for a good Diablo game from top to bottom since III was released. Oh, and don’t get us started on Immortal.

Anyway, with the battle between good and evil raging on, you’ll once again get to make your character, pick your class, and then dungeon crawl across the world beating monsters, going on quests, and upgrading your abilities.

With next-gen platforms running the title we should be getting the best looking Diablo game yet, but we’ve been burned by Blizzard before, haven’t we?

#5 Dragon Age Dreadwolf

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release date: TBA

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Developers: BioWare, BioWare Corporation

Don’t get confused here, another name for Dragon Age Dreadwolf is indeed Dragon Age 4, the LONG delayed Bioware title that many are hoping indeed comes out when it’s supposed to…but anything is up for grabs in terms of what Bioware does these days.

Anyway, Dragon Age is their fantasy RPG that they have done legendary things with as proven by the previous titles. And now, years after Inquisition, we’re going to get something new with Dreadwolf.

Details are still light on certain elements, but you can expect a massive story, lots of dialogue choices, various tweaks to the battle system, and yes, likely lots of characters to romance. It is a Bioware game after all…and no, we don’t include Anthem in that.

#4 Final Fantasy XVI

Developer: Square Enix

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5

Release: 2023

Final Fantasy XVI is the long-awaited sixteenth instalment in the Final Fantasy series and will take players on an adventure in the land of Valisthea. This is a fantastical world surrounded by glittering mountains of crystal. Power is controlled by six factions who will find their peaceful lives shattered by the presence of the Eikons. These are creatures summoned by humans known as Dominants, who form part of a richly-woven story set against a backdrop of political intrigue and magically-gifted characters. If you’re looking to dive into an epic fantasy adventure, you need look no further than Final Fantasy XVI, which launches in the summer of 2023.

#3 The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Release: 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is often described as being one of, if not the best video games of all time and its mystical fantasy realm of Hyrule provides one of the best open-world exploration experiences available. Needless to say, the gaming world has been eager for a sequel for some time and it looks like it’ll be here pretty soon. The as-yet-untitled sequel is scheduled to release in the Spring of 2023, and Nintendo has confirmed that the world of Hyrule is being enhanced even further with the addition of the skies above being made ready for exploration. Expectations will be high for the sequel, but if the first-look trailer and screenshots we’ve seen so far are anything to go by, we’re confident it won’t disappoint.

#2 Black Myth: Wukong

Developer: Game Science

Publisher: Game Science

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC

Release: 2023

One of the most highly-anticipated and original-looking fantasy games of 2023 has to be Black Myth: Wukong. Based upon Journey to the West, a 16th-century Chinese novel that tells the story of Wukong, the “Monkey Awakened to the Void”, otherwise known as the legendary Monkey King. As Wukong, players will take on a number of shapeshifting abilities whilst fighting an array of mythical monsters. The action takes place in what looks to be a fantastical version of ancient China, although the game is currently still deep in development and we haven’t seen any further footage since IGN shared a gameplay preview trailer back in August 2021. However, Black Myth: Wukong is said to be on course for a 2023 release and if so, it looks like a truly epic, lore-rich fantasy adventure to immerse yourself into.

#1 Forspoken

Developer: Luminous Productions

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PS5, PC

Release: 25 January 2023

An exciting and graphically gorgeous action RPG that’s scheduled to release in early 2023, Forspoken looks set to transport players to a truly fantastical new landscape. As protagonist Frey, players will find themselves ripped from their home in New York and thrust into a challenging but visually stunning new world known as Athia. Finding a way home will become all-consuming, as will Frey’s newfound magical skills and abilities, which look pretty incredible from the preview footage of Forspoken we’ve seen so far. Combat and world traversal both look exciting, and spellcasting has never seemed more powerful than in some of the gameplay trailers. Forspoken looks like a magical time and space-bending adventure that we can’t wait to go on when it launches.