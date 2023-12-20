Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Indigo Disk – How To Level Up Fast | Chansey Farming

The Indigo Disk DLC requires your Pokémon to blaze up to Level 80+ if you want to crush the Blueberry Academy Elite Four, win the Championship and defeat the secret of Area Zero. The final DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet pushes your Pokémon to their limits. By the end of this story, some of your Pokémon can easily reach Level 100. And you’ll need it. Thankfully, leveling up is easier than it’s ever been thanks to a useful Chansey farming method. These Pokémon can be defeated in one hit and give your team +7,000 XP per defeat without any additional upgrades.

How To Level Up Faster | Indigo Disk

While raids and EXP Candy are still common in Scarlet and Violet, the simplest way to earn a few levels is by battling wild Chansey. The highest level Chansey encounters yet are found in the Indigo Disk DLC. Chansey farming is fun, simple and extremely useful in the Terarium map.

Battles against Chansey give +7,000 XP per battle, and that number can be boosted by eating sandwiches that provide EXP boosts — or you can spend BP to purchase meals at the Blueberry Academy Cafeteria. Buy a meal when you’re planning on grinding. Even at Level 80-100, your Pokemon will level up in a few defeats.

Where To Find Chansey : Chansey are large pink Pokemon that appear commonly in the Savanna Biome or the Terarium Region map. They very commonly spawn in heavy brush on the plains — look for big pink balls. They’re often close to Rest Area 1 in Savanna, right next to the entrance.

: Chansey are large pink Pokemon that appear commonly in the or the Terarium Region map. They very commonly spawn in heavy brush on the plains — look for big pink balls. They’re often close to Rest Area 1 in Savanna, right next to the entrance. Make sure to enter a battle — don’t autobattle for the most EXP. Your leader will get full EXP for your leader while the rest of your team will get 50%. Even at Level 80+, you’ll often get 7,000-8,000 EXP per battle.

If one Chansey spawns, many more will often spawn. While the Savanna isn’t packed with Chansey, they’re slightly rare and can require a little exploration before they spawn, they are very common and will appear in groups of 1-3. Remember you can boost your EXP earnings through sandwiches, meals at the Blueberry Academy cafeteria, or with held items.

Alternatively, a slower way to level up is completing Tera Raids. These often give you EXP Candy, but in my experience the raids take longer to complete. While they give good EXP, if you’re after a quick level or two to level up Pokémon or register to your Pokedex, hunting Chansey only takes a moment.

You can also complete Blueberry Quests while Chansey farming — you can spend BP you earn to buy Rare Candy for fast level ups. I recommend saving Rare Candy only for very high level Pokémon. Every in the Terarium is much higher level than in the standard Paldea region. Still, a high-level Pokémon normally only gives about 2,000 EXP while a single Chansey battle gives triple that. It helps that Chansey are really easy. This has quickly become my preferred method to level up in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.