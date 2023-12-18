Grand Theft Auto VI Map Might Have Been Uncovered

Fans have been waiting for years to see Rockstar Games reveal the next Grand Theft Auto installment. After 2013, fans have been stuck in Los Santos, but that won’t last forever. This month, we got the official reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI. This will bring players back to the fictionalized Miami city, Vice City. But we’re still uncertain how much has changed in Vice City since we last left it in the franchise. For instance, we will get a bigger map to explore than those early Vice City games.

Grand Theft Auto VI doesn’t quite have an official map to showcase quite yet. However, fans have shared some mock-up maps that they believe will be what we’ll get in this upcoming game. Now, one fan has pointed out a potential map in the background of the official Grand Theft Auto VI game art. This does require some tweaking of the image to make the background poster pop, but it certainly looks similar to the map we’ve seen shared online in the past. Thanks to a report from Gamerant, who credits X social media account, NikTek, we’re finding out about this image.

The individual took a close-up of the image to share just how closely the artwork appears to the map in the game art. Of course, the map is not detailed, so we’ll have to wait for more marketing materials to be released. Hopefully, one of those marketing materials is a better look into the official map for Grand Theft Auto VI. With only the one debut announcement trailer available so far, it looks like there are quite a few unique areas on the map to check out. Likewise, it’s worth pointing out that even a former developer for Rockstar Games has noted each NPC we see in the footage is doing something different. That should make it quite a lively world to explore.

Meanwhile, this is not the only notable news to come out online regarding Grand Theft Auto VI. Several scams related to Grand Theft Auto VI are going on right now. In particular, predators are seeking to sell fake PC preorder copies of the game. Additionally, an alpha version was being displayed for download on the PC. It’s important that no official PC version of the game is announced, and anything related to a PC release is a scam right now. Instead, when this upcoming installment releases in 2025, you’ll only find it available for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. PC players will likely get a port of the game later on.