Former Rockstar Games Developer Reacts To Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer

The hype is real for Grand Theft Auto VI. Fans were waiting for Rockstar Games developers to bring out the next installment to the beloved franchise. While it was initially set to release yesterday, the developers were forced to drop it a day early. That was all due to some leaks of the trailer getting out ahead of time. Regardless, the first trailer was quickly viewed over a hundred million times, and it’s still getting new reactions and breakdowns from fans. However, one particular reaction video might offer a bit more insight into what we could see in this game.

A former Rockstar Games developer, Mike York, took to their YouTube channel and got his first look at Grand Theft Auto VI. Mike York is an animator who worked with Rockstar Games on both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. So, if anyone has a good idea of what could come from this new game, Mike is a perfect candidate to listen in on. While the trailer is just over a minute long, we have over ten minutes of explanation on some of the work that goes into the game. For instance, Mike immediately noted that we should expect a much bigger map than what we received in past games. But that’s not the only expansion worth thinking about for fans.

Beyond just the map, Mike noted that Rockstar Games will push the game to its limits. You’re going to see more people, animals, cars, and more featured. We’ve certainly seen plenty of interesting characters within the trailer. However, as the former developer noted, look at the various crowds in the game. You’ll find that each NPC is doing something different. So the map should feel more lively, such as when you are at the beach. You have a very crowded beach, with each character looking to be doing something different rather than having the same animations.

Of course, we know that the game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Mike feels a PC version will come, but it will take a long time, which is pretty much expected. Another key aspect to take away from this reaction video is that everything you see is in-game footage and not cinematic. That’s one of the reasons this game took so long, as Rockstar Games has countless animations to work through. But that should mean it will be worth the wait when it does launch into the marketplace sometime in 2025.