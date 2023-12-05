Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer Officially Dropped

Well, it was scheduled for December 5, 2023, but it looks like a leak forced Rockstar Games’ hand. The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is here. It’s our first look into the trailer, which finally sets us up for the next game after dealing with Grand Theft Auto V since 2013. As previously reported, the trailer is just a minute and thirty seconds long. So, while it’s not the most lengthy trailer fans might have hoped for, it gives us our first official look and confirms some of the leaks, along with some industry insider reports that have popped up over the past year.

We’re once again stepping back into Vice City, which looks to be just as lively as you could imagine for a new Grand Theft Auto game. It’s bright neon lights, bizarre NPCs, and wildlife that looks to be something to deal with, such as deadly alligators. Likewise, while there was speculation that the next Grand Theft Auto game might not have been a new installment, that’s not the case. This is officially the next mainline game, but you have a good way off before you play it. Grand Theft Auto VI is not set to launch until sometime in 2025. That means we’ll be going through another year with just Grand Theft Auto V and its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online.

At the very least, the first trailer gives us our first protagonist, Lucia, and a love interest. But beyond that, we’re not left with much in terms of the storyline. Instead, the focus of the trailer is on the environment. From bustling nightlife, street races, and sunny beaches to even some swamp waters, there are a lot of unique areas crammed in this game. It’s been a long time since we’ve been in the fictionalized Miami city, so we’re eager to see just what has changed from the first time we stepped foot in Vice City. Perhaps we’ll even see some key locations and characters make a return.

Being that this trailer just randomly dropped today ahead of schedule, we imagine that there are going to be plenty of breakdown videos showcasing everything that is featured so far from this footage. Meanwhile, we’ll have to continue waiting for Rockstar Games to slowly pull back the curtain as to what else might pop up in the upcoming installment. I know that there are plenty of fans hopeful that some of the characters we’ve come to know and love from Grand Theft Auto V will make a return. At any rate, check out the latest Grand Theft Auto VI footage below.