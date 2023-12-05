Disney Dreamlight Valley Expansion Pass Available Now

When Disney Dreamlight Valley was first announced, many gamers likely thought of it as another “cash grab” from Disney and another title that might not have had the greatest depth to it. However, the game has a charm and wonder to it that many can’t deny. Plus, the idea of getting to build a house in an area containing everyone’s favorite Pixar/Disney stars and interacting with them on a daily basis is something many fans can’t deny is fun. The game has slowly expanded its ranks over the last while and now, a new expansion has dropped titled “A Rift In Time.”

The game’s expansion opens up a new setting for you to explore. It’s called “Eternity Isle,” and something on this isle is causing unique time anomalies to happen all over the valley! As if that’s not bad enough, eternal villain Jafar seems to be behind these anomalies, and that can’t be good! The good news is that all it takes to get to the island is talking to Merlin, and once you’re there, new adventures will begin!

✨Journey to Eternity Isle in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time. The new Expansion Pass is available now!✨ pic.twitter.com/CefwJJUJ00 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 5, 2023

One of the key things about Eternity Isle is that it has three distinct biomes for you to check out and have fun in. The first is Ancient’s Landing. The place was once a hub for the civilization that used to live there. But it’s seen better days thanks in part to the time distortions. But fear not! You can help rebuild the place and even work with Scrooge McDuck to set up shops and have fun selling things in!

The other places are a bit more “exotic,” as you’ll have the Glimmering Sands to explore or the Verdant Jungles. Each of them has also been heavily affected by the time magic that’s going on, and so you’ll need to be careful about what you find out there.

But remember, this is a game about crafting homes and stylizing everything in sight. To that end, you’ll have a blast finding new items to decorate yourself and your homes with. Search high and low in these new biomes to see what can be used to decorate, stylize, and so on.

Oh, and did we mention that some new Disney characters will be in the Disney Dreamlight Valley expansion? It’s true! Characters like EVE, Rapunzel, and Gaston will be there on the island, and each will have adventures for you to go on, even if it’s just helping them with certain things.

So explore the new island and see where your adventures take you!