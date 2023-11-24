Disney Dreamlight Valley Devs Confirms 3 New Characters In December

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have enjoyed the game for a while now. It’s been in early access, and players have slowly seen new content get added to the title. Developers have been pressing forward to launch the entire game, and now we know that day is set for December 5, 2023. That will bring players to the full launch of the game, including the first paid expansion, A Rift in Time.

A Rift in Time is the first paid expansion, and it will put you back $29.99. However, the developers hope there will be enough new content to persuade you to purchase. For instance, we know that we’ll see three additional characters this coming month. Disney Dreamlight Valley is no stranger to adding new characters regularly. After all, Gameloft can look at a massive catalog of content for the video game. So, if your favorite character is not showcased quite yet, you may find them being added in next.

Taking to the X social media platform, the developers from Disney Dramlight Valley unveiled that the A Rift in Time expansion will see EVE, Gaston, and Rapunzel get added to the collection next. It’s certainly an exciting time for fans of the game as it’s soon to receive a new location with Eternity Isle when the expansion drops. That is going in December with the additional characters mentioned to aid you in your island adventure. But we also know that there is far more in the works beyond the upcoming Eternity Isle.

Three new friends await you in Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time! ✨



Which of these Villagers will be your new Valley bestie? 🧑‍🤝‍🧑



– EVE

– Gaston

– Rapunzel pic.twitter.com/lgBlvWJCnZ — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) November 24, 2023

The new expansion pass roadmap unveiled earlier this month also highlighted content planned out for the spring and summer of next year. That should hopefully keep players logging in regularly. Furthermore, it should also provide some great content, being that this is the first paid expansion for players. Of course, even if you don’t pick up A Rift in Time, there is still some additional free content planned out starting on December 5, 2024, and continuing through until the summer of 2024. That’s at least according to the current roadmap available, so we’ll likely see even more content unveiled later on in 2024.

If you haven’t played Disney Dreamlight Valley, it’s a game that is often compared to the Animal Crossing franchise. This is a life simulation game where players take care of various characters based on Disney’s and Pixar’s properties. Currently, Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform.