Disney Dreamlight Valley Introduces Players To Eternity Isle

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be arriving this December. While the game has been enjoyed by fans across multiple platforms, the official exit from early access is set for December 5, 2023. So, if you’re a fan of the game, then prepare for the first paid expansion. Alongside the official release of the game will come A Rift in Time. This paid expansion will set players back $29.99, but it will bring plenty of new content that might keep you logging into the game daily.

This upcoming expansion will bring players to Eternity Isle. That’s right, we’re leaving the Valley and venturing to a land seemingly lost to time. Here, you’ll get three acts that will take place across the year, with the first act being available at launch. Fortunately, we already know that this first act will introduce some new fictional characters, such as Gaston, EVE, and Rapunzel. Of course, being that this is the first paid expansion for the game, it will be interesting to see how many players adopt the new content and stick around for the following acts that follow.

With that said, we also have a new roadmap for 2024. This will be split between the paid expansion content roadmap and the free content for everyone. For starters, the A Rift in Time expansion kicks off, as mentioned, on December 5, 2023. However, you can also expect the second act, The Spark of Imagination, to occur in Spring. We know the expansion will end with Treasures of Time during the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, the free content will cater to everyone starting on December 5, 2023. This includes new characters and realms. You’ll find the free content scattered between the start of December and the Summer of 2024.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on Disney Dreamlight Valley, this is a life simulation game. Players are taking the role of a newcomer to the Valley who will help aid the inhabitants after a curse causes them to lose their memories. Centered around Disney, you’ll find a wide range of characters from hit television and movies from both Pixar and Disney. When you’re not actively helping the various characters with their quests, players will clean up the land and build it up to their liking. Most fans have compared Disney Dreamlight Valley to the Animal Crossing games if you’re a bit more familiar with that series.

Again, the official full launch for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be set for December 5, 2023. When the game launches fully, you can expect it to be available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.