Tekken 8 Footage Highlights Devil Jin, Zafina & More

Are you excited for the beginning of the next gaming year? You should be, as multiple titles are coming out in the first few months of 2024, which will have many gamers excited. For those who want to partake in the fighting game genre quickly, then you have Tekken 8 to look forward to. The previous entry easily catapulted the franchise to new heights by focusing on the gameplay and graphics and the player’s ability to augment things to their preferred fighting style. Furthermore, the game’s storyline hit a big climax featuring Heihachi, which will lead straight into what will happen in the upcoming game.

Today, IGN dropped a new trailer that showed off the fighters that will be in the title and gave a first look at some very specific characters. Specifically, we got to see more of “Devil Jin.” As longtime players know, Jin Kazama, his father Kazuya, and his grandmother all had a “curse” within their blood known as the “Devil Gene.” When it manifests during a fight, it can transform them into rather monstrous creatures, but it gives them incredible power as a result.

In the trailer below, you’ll see how much Devil Jin will be a part of this game, as he’s shown both in story cutscenes and through gameplay. While Jin has “some control” over the Devil Gene, it still weighs heavy on him, and he wants to end his bloodline so that its curse doesn’t continue in the world. What will be interesting to see here is if his mother, Jun Kazuma, can help her son, as she’s about to re-emerge in the franchise for the first time in decades!

Other characters that were shown in the trailer include Alisa Bosconovich and Lee Chaolan. Plus, the game teases that two new characters will be unveiled for Tekken 8 on November 2nd and November 12th. That means in just two weeks’ time, the full roster for the game will be unveiled.

Bandai Namco is going all out with their next fighting title, specifically through the power of the Unreal Engine 5. They’ve overhauled the graphics system so that everything feels intense and that your fighters will show damage and the environments affecting them.

Plus, aside from the aforementioned campaign mode that will put father against son once again, there will be an arcade-style mode and other modes for gamers to partake in. Plus, the multiplayer will be refined so you can fight other players worldwide.