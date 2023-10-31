Persona 3 Reload Breaks Out Mitsuru Trailer

Slowly but surely, the layers of Persona 3 Reload are being brought out for players to enjoy. Yes, the original game and its story are well-known to fans of this series, but many never got to enjoy it when it arrived, nor did they want to play the ports when they were released earlier this year due to the graphical gaps. However, the upcoming remake will completely redo everything about the game’s visuals, UI, music, and more to ensure that it meets the standards of recent titles. To that end, they’ve been dropping plenty of trailers showcasing the main cast of characters.

The latest trailer to drop is about Mitsuru Kirijo. She’s the one who comes up with the idea of the S.E.E.S program to help fight the monsters of Tartarus in the “Dark Hour” alongside a couple of other characters and has a deep tie to the madness that’s going on. In the trailer below, you’ll see more about what Mitsuru is about and how she stands out from the rest of the students.

For example, Mitsuru is highly intelligent and speaks rather elegantly. She knows her station in life but also wants to grow and learn more about what it means to be a good person while not getting seen as weak or getting stepped on. Given her level of power and the Personas at her back, you’d be a fool to step on this lady. Not the least is because she has ice powers that would put most people out cold. Pun intended. Plus, she does have a bit of an “over elegant” streak where she’ll sometimes talk in a way that people don’t understand, even though she is being honest and kind in her intentions. Oh well, she’ll learn.

In battle, she’ll have two Personas she can wield depending on her Social Link with you. Her best one is Artemesia, who wields a powerful whip that will help get people to pay attention and deal massive damage. Whether you choose to have Mitsuru in your group as you fight the Dark Hour is up to you, but by all accounts, she’s someone you’ll definitely want to keep close. …for one reason or another.

Regardless, Persona 3 Reload aims to be yet another step for Atlus “expanding upon” their RPG franchise and bring more attention to it beyond their 5th entry. Then again, all fans have been asking for over the last several years is the 6th entry, and we’ve gotten no real updates on that.