The Day Before Receives Its Final Trailer

The Day Before is an interesting game just from the development and reception alone. It blew up in popularity, but not long after that, criticisms and skepticism started to roll in. Fans began to shift their attention away from the development team and more towards online social media. It was thought that this game not only wouldn’t be released, but it wasn’t even an actual title to begin with. A series of delays and even the game page being pulled from trademark disputes from Steam didn’t help ease some fans from worrying. Despite all that, The Day Before is still set to launch on November 10, 2023.

With the game just over a week away from its release date, the development team over at Fntastic released a new trailer. This is said to be the final trailer and a means to showcase further what the game will provide for fans who opt to pick it up. If you haven’t been following the game very much, The Day Before is an open-world survival title. Set online, players will be working either together or against one another. We know that this title is set after a pandemic on the East Coast of the United States.

Most of humanity has turned into mindless zombies, and those living have returned to smaller and safer settlements. That’s where your storyline picks up as you’re rescued from impending doom. Given a second chance, you’ll rise up and attempt to keep on living by scavenging for supplies, taking on quests, and exploring the world. You’ll be able to build up your own ranch and make friends as you seek out new plunder.

However, you’ll also need to keep an eye on your vitals. This is a harsh and unforgiving world. Not only will deadly zombies be roaming the area to make a meal out of you, but there are other hostile players. You never know if a group you stumble upon will be there to lend a hand or seek you out as prey. Resources, after all, will be scarce, so what better way to get the loot you need than by prying it away from a smaller team of nearby players?

As mentioned, The Day Before is set to launch on November 10, 2023, and it’s expected the Steam page will be reinstated beforehand. In the meantime, we know that this game is only slated to launch on PC, and you can watch the latest trailer in the video embedded below.