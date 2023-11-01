PlayStation Plus Essential November 2023 Has Been Unveiled

PlayStation Plus subscribers might have been waiting for what titles will be free this month. As long as you’re a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, you’ll get a few free video game titles to enjoy. Essential is the entry-level to the PlayStation Plus subscription service, and while you don’t get access to the PlayStation Game Catalog, the free monthly titles offered can help give you something to enjoy while you wait for that next major release on your radar to drop. Today, we have the official reveal of what PlayStation Plus will provide players starting November 7, 2023.

PlayStation Plus November 2023 video games have been unveiled through the official PlayStation Blog. The post confirmed that players will receive three video games, and it will be unlocked for players to claim on November 7, 2023. Of course, you will have until December 4, 2023, to ensure these games are claimed under your account. So you don’t have to worry about getting these games right on November 7, 2023, if you cannot log onto your PlayStation account. That said, you can view what games are being released for their designated platforms below.

PlayStation Plus November 2023 Monthly Games

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – PlayStation 4

Dragon Ball: The Breakers – PlayStation 4

Aliens Fireteam Elite – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Hopefully, there is something here to keep you playing your PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 throughout the coming month. Meanwhile, if you subscribe to at least the Extra tier, you do open up the ability to enjoy the various video game titles offered by the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. With that said, these games are not available to claim and enjoy today. However, that does mean you still have time to go back and claim the video game titles offered through the month of October. If you missed out on what games were offered last month, we’ll include them below. You have until November 6, 2023, before the games offered last month, will no longer be available to claim. So, if you have yet to do so, then you only have a few days left before you lose out on the chance to get these games in your library.

PlayStation Plus October 2023 Monthly Games

The Callisto Protocol – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Farming Simulator 22 – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Weird West – PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5