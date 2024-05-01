The Nintendo Switch 2 Rumored To Have Better Battery Life

More rumors for the Nintendo Switch 2 are cricling around after the most recent ones that discussed the bigger screen the new console would have as well as the magnetic joycons which will be different than the ones we have now that slide onto the console. The newest rumors are discussing the battery life the new console will hopefully have compared to the Nintendo Switch we have now.

The rumor goes on to talk about how the battery life could improve to where it will have longer battery life when undocked and in handheld mode, but could also be more powerful while in its dock and being played on the TV according to GameRant.

Another rumor recently has compared (unoffiically) that the Nintendo Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility with Switch Pro Controller and Joy-Con controllers by using Bluetooth. This is really good news for players who own many custom and limited edition controllers as they will be able to use those with the new console according to rumors. The same goes with the previous Nintendo Switch games are supposed to work on the new one as well. This is simliar to what happened with the DS and 3DS and their backwards compatiblity.

It is worth noting all of these are currently rumors and only a few have been somewhat confirmed so take them with a gain of salt. We will hopefully get the new Nintendo console later this year since it seems to no longer be delayed.