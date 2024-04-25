A Former Nintendo Employee Shows Off Just How Many 3DS Games They Collected

What it most be like to have such a collection like this.

The 3DS was one of everyone’s favorite consoles from Nintendo besides the more recent releases of the Wii and Nintendo Switch. It was recently shown on social media that some ex-Nintendo employees shared online their Nintendo 3DS collection in a video for everyone to see. Kit and Krysta are the names of the people that posted this video that used to work with Nintendo.

According to GameRant, the two shares how they used to work with Nintendo during the time that the 3DS was still in its lifecycle, and that is what helped them be able to collect so many 3DS games and merchandise. The 3DS and its games are no longer being sold and the only way to find any of it new is to luck up and find it on sites like Ebay. However, these prices keep going up as the console gets older and as the online servers just recently shut down.

The collection the two shared in their video features over 100+ items from the days of the Nintendo 3DS and it is quite amazing. The YouTube video shows the two sitting at a table that is piled full of 3DS games, 3DS consoles – including some of the exclusive ones for certain games like Animal Crossing, and much more.

The YouTubers in the video, Kit and Krysta, both worked at Nintendo, one as a Social Marketing Director and another as the Senior Manager of Creator Relations. Nintendo would offer them copies of games and merchandise to get some people to see it, considering they would be talking about the products.

It is really inspiring to think about what it most be like to work at one of these video game copies and be able to earn such a beautiful collection of video games.