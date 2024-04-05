It’s The End Of An Era For Nintendo 3DS and Wii U

Back in October 2023, the announcement was released that the time for the 3DS and Wii U to die is here…and it is quite sad. On Monday, April 8, 2024 Nintendo is shutting down the online servers for both the consoles as they have aged over time, leaving the Nintendo Switch as the last console to have internet connection as of right now.

For those who might not fully understand what this means, players won’t be able to connect to online services anymore after Monday, meaning games like Mario Kart, Animal Crossing, and more won’t have online services to play with your friends. So when the services go down, there won’t be any more leaderboards or online play, but the games can still be played as if nothing has changed.

All games that had online multiplayer will soon turn into a offline only game. Even with the servers ending, any purchased games, DLC, or other can still be downloaded and Nintendo has confirmed that they will continue for the “foreseeable future” and there’s no date as to win it will end.

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will still be able to be played on, and all games will continue to work as they once did before just without the online connection services. It is sad to see this era come to an end after so long, and with the 3DS being one of the best consoles before the Nintendo Switch. The online services will be closing on Monday at 7pm EST/4pm PT.