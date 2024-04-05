The Boss Of Roblox Talks About Teens Making Money On Their Game

Roblox is an extremely popular game that allows players to play any variety of games they would like to for any themed or genre games out there – whether it is a roleplaying game or a puzzle game or something else. There are over 70 million daily active users on the game every day, according to GameSpot.

The game allows both adults and children to play the game and recently the Roblox studio’s head will be Stefano Corazza spoke out about teens making money on the game. Corazza spoke about how some people give Roblox a negative viewpoint for the reason stating that they think it could be child labor. “Like, you can say, ‘Okay, we are exploiting, you know, child labor,’ right? Or, you can say: we are offering people anywhere in the world the capability to get a job, and even like an income. So, I can be like 15 years old, in Indonesia, living in a slum, and then now, with just a laptop, I can create something, make money, and then sustain my life,” Corazza said.

The head of the Roblox studio also said, “I mean, our average game developer is in their 20s. But of course, there’s people that are teenagers–and we have hired some teenagers that had millions of players on the platform.”

Roblox allows players to take part in their games and earn money by doing certain things within the game through their program. Roblox is available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Mobile, and other places like Meta Quest VR.