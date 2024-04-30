Loco Motive Devs Credits Iconic 90’s LucasArts As Inspiration [Interview] 

Loco Motive is undoubtedly a game that catches your attention, as it captures the iconic classic point-and-click vibe of adventure games from yesteryear. If you’re a fan of those 1990s-era adventure titles, then this game might pique your interest and keep you engaged until you reach the stunning conclusion. If you’re unfamiliar with this title, Loco Motive is an upcoming adventure game that’s based around a murder mystery.

Get ready to step aboard the Reuss Express, where mystery and suspense awaits. A murder has taken place and you’ll need to figure out who is responsible before fingers likely start to point your way.

Loco Motive is slated to hit the marketplace this year, and we had the chance to speak with brothers Adam and Joseph Riches, who are behind the development of this adventure game. It will also mark the first title released by their studio, Robust Games.

In our interview, we were able to understand where some of the big inspirations came from for their debut title. Those titles include the classic 1990s-era LucasArts adventure games as previously mentioned.

Agatha Christie’s work was a big source of inspiration for Loco Motive, along with classic 90s’ LucasArts adventure games such as ‘Day Of The Tentacle’ and ‘The Secret Of Monkey Island’. We also drew a lot of visual inspiration and reference from the real-life Orient Express itself, looking at old photos and used some behind the scenes references of the various film adaptations of ‘Murder On The Orient Express’. Robust Games

As mentioned, players are solving a murder in this game, but you won’t be playing as a single character throughout the campaign. There’s a total of three unique individuals who you’ll be stepping into the role of as you attempt to unravel this mystery. Robust Games gave us a little more insight about these characters.

At the beginning of the game, our three playable characters find themselves accused of murder as they await interrogation. In each act of the game you are given control of a different character as they play out the events of that fateful evening through their own eyes. There’s Arthur Ackerman – a clumsy estate lawyer who loves a bit of bureaucracy, Herman Merman – a semi successful crime novelist who fancies himself as a real detective, and Diana Osterhagen – a government spy on her first mission in the field. Robust Games

Furthermore, you can expect a fully dialogued gameplay experience. While we don’t know who is attached to this project, some of the involved talent has lent their voices to other iconic games, including Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

All the dialogue in Loco Motive is performed by a talented team of professionals! We’re keeping the cast under wraps for now, but I’m very excited about the team we’ve put together. They’ve worked on a wide range of titles, including Breath Of The Wild, Cassette Beasts, Genshin Impact and the recently released Baldur’s Gate 3. Robust Games

Loco Motive is slated to launch this year on Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. But there is room for potential future platform releases later on.