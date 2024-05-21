Street Fighter 6 Highlights New Music Options Via Upcoming Update

Street Fighter 6 had a mission when it was born. Capcom wanted to erase all the bad vibes and lost faith that happened with the fifth entry and ensure that just about everyone could play the game and have a good time. Thankfully, they were able to complete that mission in spades, and the game has been a huge success since its launch nearly a year ago. Fast forward to now, and the game is still getting upgrades and new features to help keep it lively and fresh. You all likely know about the Akuma update by now; however, there’s another feature about his arrival that should get your attention.

Specifically, if you’ve wanted to do some fighting on a stage with a specific track, your options were limited. However, with the upcoming content, you’ll have access to music not just from Street Fighter 6 but from the series’ history. You’ll have the option to buy these songs via the in-game currency, or buying it yourselves with microtransactions, and this will allow you to unlock batches of songs featuring specific characters. Or you can focus on the games themselves and get their music.

Either way, you’ll then just need to go to the “Audio” tab and pick the song you want to hear while you’re beating up a foe. At first, this might not seem like the “most needed” feature in a fighting game. But if you really think about it, why wouldn’t this be important? After all, music in a fighting game is vital. It can help set the tone for a fight or get you even more involved in the matchup. Capcom’s beloved franchise has plenty of classic tunes for you to listen to and fight to, and here are some examples:

Find your rhythm with new Character BGM Settings in the Audio tab where you can change which track plays during a fight!



Music throughout Street Fighter history is available for purchase with Drive Tickets or Fighter Coins – all packaged by series. Coming with the Akuma Update! pic.twitter.com/02fAF6mx4O — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) May 20, 2024

So, no matter what your love of music is, you’ll want to take part in this so that you’ll always have the best music on when you’re doing a beatdown of foes.

All of this will come via the Akuma update, who will be the final character unlocked via the game’s first fighter pass. More than likely, Capcom is gearing up to unleash a second pass to further keep the game fresh. To that end, it’s possible that even more music could come down the way, depending on how the first wave is received.

It’s clear that Capcom wants to keep this game at the forefront of gamers’ minds, so you might see more additions like this in the future.