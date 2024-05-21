Epic Games Store Free Title for Next Week Leaked

From templars and mages to agriculture and animal husbandry.

According to the always-reliable dataminer billbil-kun, Dragon Age: Inquisition, the current free title on the Epic Games Store, is about to be replaced by Farming Simulator 22. Typically, the next free title’s cover is shown on the storefront, but Epic is currently giving away ‘mystery’ games during the Epic Games Store Mega Sale.

Last week, Epic Games Store announced that it would be rewarding users with four free triple-A titles over the next month.

Players have until May 23 to claim the third Dragon Age title. It’s unclear whether Farming Simulator 22 will be the second free game on offer from May 23 until May 30 or whether it will be made available later in the sale.

Released in November 2021, Farming Simulator 22 includes over 400 vehicles and implements along with gear shifting, production chains for harvested crops and livestock products, new crops, and more. The game is compatible with Direct X 12 and features parallax occlusion mapping, texture streaming, and temporal anti-aliasing.

“Take on the role of a modern farmer and creatively build your farm in three diverse American and European environments,” the game’s description reads. “Farming Simulator 22 offers a huge variety of farming operations focusing on agriculture, animal husbandry and forestry – now with the exciting addition of seasonal cycles!”

In November 2022, the Platinum Expansion added a new map along with 40 new machines, while the second major expansion, released in November 2023, added another new map, new crops, and over 35 new specialized machines.

In 2023, Epic gave away 86 free titles with a combined worth of around $2,055. Users claimed nearly 586 free games last year.