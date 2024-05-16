Epic Games Store To Offer Four Free AAA Titles Over Next Month

The first title will reportedly be Dragon Age: Inquisition - Game of the Year Edition, available later today.

According to the always-reliable dataminer billbil-kun, Epic Games Store is about to reward users with four free triple-A titles over the next month.

Although the week’s free games are typically announced ahead of time, this week’s title–set to become available today–is only listed as a “mystery game.” According to billbil-kun, the first award-winning title on the docket will be Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition, which should be available for free today at 11 AM EST. Players can redeem the game for the next week.

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale is scheduled to begin today and will run until June 13. The triple-A giveaways coincide with the popular promotion.

In 2023, Epic gave away 86 free titles with a combined worth of around $2,055. Users claimed nearly 586 free games last year.

Released in November 2014 for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, Dragon Age: Inquisition was met with critical acclaim, praised for its packed open world, writing, characters, combat, and customization options. It won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2014, the 18th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the 2015 SXSW Gaming Awards, and the 2014 NAVGTR Awards.

The Game of the Year Edition comes bundled with all three DLC: Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser. Players can also snag bonus gear, legendary weapons, more diverse mounts, and more personalization options.

According to BioWare, the next entry in the Dragon Age franchise, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, will be revealed in full this summer, with a release date rumored to be sometime during the fiscal year ending in March 2025.