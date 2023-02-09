16 Best Open-World RPGs Of All Time

Some of the best games to exist are open-world RPGs, providing players with the best storytelling, characters, and exploration possible. This list may only contain 15, but there are definitely a lot more worth trying. Just this year alone saw the release of some major open-world RPGs such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West.

Don’t pay too much attention to the order of this list–they’re all worth checking out.

#16 Hogwarts Legacy

Release Date: 10 Feb 2023 | Platform: PC PS5 Xbox Series X|S

(PS4 Xbox One April 4, 2023) Switch (July 25, 2023)

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: No | Online: No)

Genre: Open World, RPG, Fantasy, Action RPG

Steam | PlayStation | Xbox

When you read the books or watched the movies featuring Harry Potter and his friends, your greatest desire was likely wanting to be in that world and see all it has to offer.

The good news is that Hogwarts Legacy gives you that desire in spades. You’ll transfer to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and be able to explore the grounds therein. You can wander the castle and seek out its many hidden rooms.

Then you can head to the grounds, fly on hippogriffs, or delve into the Forbidden Forest! You can even go to Hogsmeade and have unique adventures there! So jump in and wander to your hearts’ content!

#15 Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning

Release: 2012 / 2020

Platforms: PS4, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Developed by 38 Studios, Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning is a 2012 action RPG. It was recently remasted for current-gen consoles, with the new release titled Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. An expansion also launched in 2021 called Fatesworn prior to the game’s tenth year anniversary. This hack and slash title features five distinct regions, four playable races, and three class trees with 22 abilities per tree. The game is set in the Faelands, home to the immortal Fae of the Summer and Winter Courts, where players can travel throughout the open world, fighting a collection of unique and fantastical enemies.

#14 The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

Release: 2002

Platform: PC

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox

Bethesda released this action RPG in 2002 as the third installment to the popular Elder Scrolls series. Morrowind takes place in Vvardenfell, an island in the Dunmer province of Morrowind. The central story focuses on the demigod Dagoth Ur who seeks to gain power and break Morrowind free. This fantasy game is designed with an open-ended, freeform style of gameplay. It’s still considered to be one of the best games ever made, and not just in the RPG genre. It is definitely worth checking out for any gamer.

#13 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is great for fans of the medieval era. Developed by Warhorse Studios, this action RPG is set in the Kingdom of Bohemia, an Imperial State of the Holy Empire. The game aims to provide historically accurate content, taking place during a war in Bohemia in 1403. Kingdom Come: Deliverance follows the son of a blacksmith who seeks revenge against the perpetrators of an unjust massacre of his village. On his journey, the man leads a resistance movement against the king and attempts to restore the rightful leader to the throne.

#12 Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Release: 2022

Platform: PC

Genre: Strategy, Action RPG

PC

Fans of strategy RPGs are sure to be intrigued with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord. Developed by TalesWorlds Entertainment, this game is a prequel to Mount & Blade: Warband, an expansion to the first game, Mount & Blade. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord takes place 210 years before the original and is inspired by the historical Migration Period that saw the decline of the Western Roman Empire. It is currently available in early access, with a full version due to release this year. Check out Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on Steam!

#11 Genshin Impact

Release: 2020

Platform: PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch (TBA)

Genre: Action RPG

PC | PlayStation

Developed by miHoYo, Genshin Impact released in 2020 and was an instant hit on iOS, Android, and PS5. The game features an anime-style open-world environment and an action-based battle system using elemental magic. This RPG is free-to-play and monetized through gacha game mechanics where players can obtain new characters and weapons by spending real-world cash. Genshin Impact has proved so popular, it received a PS5 version in 2021. The game is also on its way to Nintendo Switch sometime in the future.

#10 Nier Automata

Release: 2017

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

PlatinumGames developed NieR: Automata as a sequel to 2010’s Nier. The game is set during a proxy war between alien-created machines and human-crafted androids. The story requires multiple playthroughs in order for players to unlock key story elements and progress through the game. NieR: Automata combines role-playing with hack-and-slash action, as well as elements of the shoot ’em up genre. The game has been praised for its story, gameplay, and music.

#9 Xenoblade Chronicles

Release: 2017

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

Nintendo

This Nintendo Switch exclusive was released in 2017 and is the third installment in the Xenoblade Chronicles, as well as the seventh main entry in the Xeno series. Developers aimed to create a story-driven game in the style of the original Xenoblade Chronicles. The game takes place in Alrest, a world covered in a sea of clouds. Humans live on top of and inside large living creatures known as Titans. Players control the character Rex who comes into contact with a legendary blade and his adventure begins. Nintendo Switch owners definitely need to try out Xenoblade Chronicles!

#8 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Release: 2014

Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Developed by BioWare, Dragon Age: Inquisition is a sequel to 2011’s Dragon Age II. The game follows a character known as the Inquisitor on a journey to settle civil unrest on the continent of Thedas. Dangerous demons are unleashed on the world and this is where the adventure begins. Additionally, players control both the Inquisitor and their companions during gameplay. This open-world RPG was nominated for Game of the Year and received a good deal of praise from both critics and gamers alike. The next installment, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, was officially announced in April 2022.

#7 Monster Hunter: World

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

Monster Hunter: World was met with skepticism when it was first announced, as it heavily diverted from the Monster Hunter formula that made the series one of the biggest in Japan. However, the title turned out to be a massive success for Capcom. Not only has World made the series a huge success in the west, it caught on in Japan as well, influencing the series going forward. Monster Hunter World is definitely the best way to get into this incredibly successful series. We’d recommend playing with some close friends–this isn’t an easy game.

#6 Fallout 4

Release: 2015

Platform: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

The Fallout games are the retro sci-fi cousins of the Elder Scrolls series, and anyone who likes those kinds of games will love Fallout 4. The game is set in the year 2287, hundreds of years after a nuclear war practically destroyed the planet. As a vault dweller, the protagonist survived the war by gaining access to a nuclear bunker at the last minute. Cryogenically frozen, the protagonist wakes up hundreds of years later to find that his son has been kidnapped and the vault abandoned.

#5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Release: 2011

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

Skyrim is so good it has been re-released on seemingly every device that has a screen–and those without in the case of Amazon’s Alexa. The Elder Scrolls V is so influential that a number of games on this list can trace their roots back to it. That’s not to say it feels outdated–Skyrim plays better today than it ever has due to the number of upgrades and rereleases it’s recieved. This fantasy open-world game is so good it’s arguably the reason that Bethesda hasn’t released The Elder Scrolls VI. If that doesn’t make it worth playing, nothing will.

#4 Monster Hunter Rise

Release: 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Nintendo

Capcom released Monster Hunter Rise in 2021 on the Nintendo Switch, with the PC version launching in 2022. The sixth mainline installment in the Monster Hunter series, it follows many of the conventions established in World. The game also introduced many new features including an animal companion called a Palamute that players can use to travel across the map. Monster Hunter Rise has shipped over 8 million copies worldwide making it the second most successful game in the series.

#3 Bloodborne

Release: 2015

Platform: PS4, PS5

Genre: Action RPG

PlayStation

Developed by the company that brought gamers Elden Ring, Bloodborne follows a Hunter making its way through the decrepit Gothic city of Yharnam. The locals are afflicted with a blood-borne disease and players must unravel the mystery of where the plague started, all while fighting various beasts and cosmic beings. Bloodborne focuses on strategic weapons-based combat and exploration, and fans of a challenge won’t want to pass this one up.

#2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Release: 2015 / 2022 (Next-Gen)

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox | PlayStation | Nintendo

The Witcher 3 is arguably one of the best and most influential RPGs of all time. The game was released in 2015 and kept getting better with time as CD Projekt Red continued to add DLC and updates post-release. CD Projekt Red has promised a free next-gen update for the game coming later this year that will make it worth getting into for the first time or even playing again. If swordplay, magic, and monsters are your jam, The Witcher 3 is a must-play RPG.

#1 Elden Ring

Release: 2022

Platform: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Genre: Action RPG

PC | Xbox | PlayStation

There’s a reason Elden Ring is the highest-rated game ever on Opencritic. The game received perfect or near-perfect reviews across the board upon release, and as the first open-world Souls game, it also adds a lot to that already popular franchise. Hours upon hours can be lost exploring the world of Land’s Between, and barring any major surprises, it’s likely to be the Game of the Year for 2022, and with good reason.