Vanillaware Already Looking For Recruits For Next RPG!

Being honest, there has been plenty of turbulent things going on in the gaming industry right now. One of the biggest things, though, is that there are numerous video game companies and publishers who are letting numerous workers go and shutting down studios in the wake of “restructuring” or trying to get back money that they’ve lost during spending sprees. Yes, there has been news of new studios opening up to counter that, but it’s not enough. Thankfully, there are companies like Vanillaware that are able to provide good news for fans during these times. Specifically, they’re actively hiring for a new game right now.

As you’ll see below, Vanillaware is looking for people to help with a new fantasy-style RPG and needs artists, animators, and programmers to help bring the game to life. The art is likely from the title that’s being made, which already hints at an interesting aesthetic for the game.

Vanillaware recruiting development staff for “new fantasy action RPG” https://t.co/pZPYb7rBWN



The company is looking to hire programmers, 2D animators, and background designers. pic.twitter.com/Eexz8uTiZC — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 21, 2024

The reason the company getting to make a new title is good news is because the dev team are arguably one of the best around when it comes to making RPGs. Just in the last several years alone, they’ve made several RPGs that have turned heads and flipped expectations. Its latest game, Unicorn Overlord, is an excellent example of that. At first, it appeared to be a simple 2D RPG that gamers would enjoy.

However, within it was a deep combat system and numerous characters to recruit. Plus, there were several actions that you had to take within the game that would define the path you were on and who you could recruit. This kind of depth is what many expect from Vanillware, and it’s what’s led to their line of titles being so popular, and all future games hyped. Even though it will be a while before we hear about this next game, it’s good to know that they’re already in the opening steps to making it happen, and hopefully, it’ll continue the company’s trend of greatness.

It will be curious whether Atlus will again be the publisher helping them release their title. Atlus was there for the company’s last several games, and since they are both “RPG experts,” you’d expect them to lend a hand again, but you never know.

Either way, this is positive news in a period of gaming history where it seems to never be enough of it. We’ll let you know if we hear more about this game in the future.