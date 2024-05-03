Atlus Leaker Claims Developer Is Working On Mystery Project

You might not realize it, but currently, one of the best video game developers of 2024 happens to be Atlus. That might seem odd when you consider the wealth of titles from studios like Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, or even Nintendo, but if you look at the truly “best games” that came out in 2024, Atlus has two of them, and it possibly has a third coming out later this year, if not more. As such, gamers are very interested in what they plan to do next. To that end, one insider states that a “new project” is being worked on within the company right now.

Specifically, this comes from renowned Atlus leaker MbKKssTBhz5. No, that’s not a typo; that’s his actual Twitter handle. This leaker has dropped many tidbits of accurate information in the past, so you can imagine people’s thoughts when he made a post saying:

“Atlus is developing a project with the codename XRD759.”

Obviously, that’s not a lot of information, nor does that give us any clues as to whether this is a truly “new project” or something that has been in the works for a while and is only now being “discovered” regarding its codename. The answers just aren’t there.

Sometimes, a “project name” could give people clues about the franchise the project would be under or a hint of what the game would “reference” or be “attached to.” But given that the codename is just letters and numbers this go around, it kind of falls flat. So we’ll have to make do with what we know the developer is up to.

For example, it’s incredibly unlikely that this game is Metaphor ReFantazio, as that game has already been fully named and recently got a detailed trailer showing off what the game would be like.

Some would likely hope that this is Persona 6. After all, that’s the game that people have been asking for, or even begging for information on, over the last several years. The company has loosely said that the game is in development, but we haven’t gotten so much as a tease as to what the game would look or be like. Instead, the dev team has done numerous spinoffs of the previous entry and, earlier this year, released a full-on remake of the 3rd entry. We’re due for news, but who knows when we’ll get it?

So, could this be another entirely new IP/game? That is definitely a possibility, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.