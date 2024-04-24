Persona 3 Reload Drops Entire Soundtrack On Various Music Platforms

Anyone who’s played video games for a long time knows that music is what can help take titles to the next level. You can have great stories, characters, and combat systems, but if you don’t have music that helps you FEEL everything that’s going on in those moments, it can come off as hollow. A great example of music being done right within a video game is Persona 3 Reload. The remake of Atlus’ breakout title has done incredibly well since its launch in February, and now, gamers can enjoy the game’s music in their spare time, as they can now buy or download it!

The word came right from Atlus themselves, who posted that the Persona 3 Reload soundtrack collection is now available via the platforms noted in the tweet below:

Disturb the peace with the Persona 3 Reload Soundtrack, now available for streaming and purchase! 💿💙🎶



Enjoy the full collection on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and iTunes.



— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) April 24, 2024

The soundtrack is definitely one of the best elements of the title, as they not only remastered key tracks from the original title but also brought in new songs to keep things fresh and updated. To that end, there are about 60 tracks for you to listen to if you get the collection. Or, you can listen to your personal favorites and never have to try and get them in-game on a whim.

To be clear, the music wasn’t the only thing that the remake got right. Atlus put their knowledge of what fans enjoyed during the last few main entries in the franchise and uploaded that into the remake, such as combat actions like “Baton Pass” or special attacks that the S.E.E.S crew can now use. It certainly helped elevate the game to a new level. Plus, the visuals pop in a way the original and port versions never could. To be blunt, while the original version was a cult classic and saved Atlus in many ways, it’s absolutely shown its age over the years, as the recent port showed. With the remake out, though, gamers can see the “true vision” of what Atlus wanted to do way back when, and it gives gamers hope for what they do next.

Speaking of which, the title still has some content coming out via “The Answer.” This DLC will feature Aegis as the main protagonist this time and gives her a unique quest to go on alongside the S.E.E.S. crew. It’ll arrive later this year via the game’s season pass.

That means you’ll have plenty of time to jam to the music while you wait for its arrival!