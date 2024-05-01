Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance Drops ‘An Ideal World’ Trailer

The enhanced title is only six weeks away from release.

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, a new and improved version of the 2021 RPG Shin Megami Tensei 5, is gearing up for a June 14 release. Originally a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Vengeance will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, opening up the award-winning adventure to a whole new audience.

A new trailer titled ‘An Ideal World’ has just been posted to YouTube, showing off some new story elements, allies, locations, and, of course, demons. (Vengeance will include over 270 distinct demons, quite a few more than the original release.)

Check out the new trailer below:

“When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist’s walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious,” the game’s description reads. “He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da’at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino.”

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance will feature two distinct story paths: Canon of Creation and Canon of Vengeance. The former is the same story as the original, while the latter is unique to the new title and promises to diverge drastically mid-way through the campaign.

The original title, Shin Megami Tensei 5, was released for the Nintendo Switch in November 2021. It was nominated for Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards 2021 and Role-Playing Game of the Year at the 25th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.