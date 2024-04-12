Rumor: Deep Silver And Warhorse Announcement Is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

This may be Embracer's first game to be announced after they ended their restructuring.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 may be announced as soon as next week.

As reported by Gematsu, Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s developer, Warhorse Studios, and its publisher, Deep Silver, has revealed they are set to announce their next game. The announcement will be made on April 18, 2024, at 11 AM PT.

Gematsu backs up rumors from billbil-kun and Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, that Warhorse and Deep Silver are announcing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Gematsu adds that they learned the promotional video was filmed in the Czech Republic.

They filmed it in the town of Kutná Hora, which still has so much surviving medieval architecture and structures that it is protected as a Czech cultural monument, and a UNESCO World Heritage site. Kingdom Come fans may find this familiar, but among the town’s historic structures are Sedlec Abbey and Ossuary, St. Barbara’s Church, the Italian Court, the Plague Column, and the Gothic Stone House.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance, originally released in 2018 to Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, also eventually made it to the Nintendo Switch just last month. While the open world action RPG is a popular genre, this title went to the extremes in creating an immersive experience.

For starters, players need to sleep and eat in the same constant way we do in real life. Clothing and equipment degrade and need to be repaired or replaced, and food spoils. This may all seem tedious and unnecessary, but that’s the point – Warhorse made the one game where you also had to worry about all of these, to make it feel less like a game, and more like a simulation of real life.

Subsequently, Warhorse created an impressive version of medieval Europe. Clothing, architecture, weapons are period accurate, and the immersion is designed around making it feel real as well. There are 16 item slots for clothing, so that the player can recreate the ornate layers of medieval armor.

Of course, as you can expect, this game also has a unique spin on combat systems, conversations, role playing without classes, nonlinear quests, etc. To put it simply, it’s a game designed to be played for a long period of time, so that you can really escape real life and embrace your visit in this world like you’re really there.

While Warhorse managed to accomplish a lot with Kingdom Come: Deliverance, they also ran into many issues, including technical bugs. The real issue is that what they were able create in 2018 was limited by the technology they could use then. Six years later, it’s possible that not only did they learn what they needed to get up to date, but that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is done or close to being released.

There’s a real chance Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 turns out to be one of the biggest releases of 2024. And it will likely be a multiplatform release, but that will make it one that will be very helpful to keep PlayStation 5 fans happy. We’ll have to wait and see next week.