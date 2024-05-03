Fortnite Rocket Racing: How to Unlock Free Star Wars Cosmetics

Fortnite’s annual Star Wars crossover has arrived and this time, it extends to all modes. Whether you’re a fan of LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, or regular battle royale, you can earn free Star Wars items. Rocket Racing has two sets of quests featuring Star Wars cosmetics and here is how you can earn them the next time you hit the tracks in Fortnite.

Usually, you can customise your Rocket Racing vehicle through purchasing relevant cosmetics in the Fortnite store, or grinding through Season Kickoff and Ranked quests. The limited-time Star Wars celebration has provided an extra way to make your vehicle stand out from the crowd.

More Fortnite guides

Race your way through Star Wars goodies

A set of Star Wars quests have gone live in Rocket Racing, with a second set arriving on May 7. Completing seven challenges will grant you a battle pass level up token and working through 14 quests will unlock the Energy Binders Trail.

The requirements of some tasks may take some time to work through. One challenge, for instance, asks you to complete 25 runs in Speed Run, while another wants you to travel a total distance of 150,000m on Speed Run tracks.

That’s not all of the free rewards that are up for grabs in Fortnite Rocket Racing. The mode also has a May the Fourth questline with Anakin’s Podracer Decal on offer for ticking off four quests, and a Darth Maul Decal for finishing eight.

Although the Star Wars event concludes in Fortnite battle royale modes on May, 14, the Rocket Racing challenges will stick around until May 20, 2024. The extra time will allow you to work through the lengthier quests and pick up all of the rewards before the Star Wars universe departs from Fortnite for another year.