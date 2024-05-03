Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free AWR Pack Back Bling

Just like clockwork, Fortnite has released its Star Wars crossover and there’s a lot to dive into. Included are new additions to the loot pool, Chewbacca has joined the island as an NPC, and of course, the Stormtroopers are back and ready to fight. During the event, you can bank yourself the AWR Pack Back Bling free of charge in Fortnite and here is how.

As part of the Star Wars collaboration, various themed cosmetics have been added to the Fortnite store. These require you to spend V-Bucks on the various skins, emotes, pickaxes, and more. However, the AWR Pack Back Bling is free for all players to earn and equip to get into the spirit of the annual event.

How to unlock the AWR Pack Back Bling in Fortnite

To add the AWR Pack Back Bling to your locker, you must complete Star Wars quests in regular battle royale modes and creator made experiences. These quests will release in waves, with Part 1, “Luke and Chewbacca” out now, and Part 2 named “Lando and The Empire” launching on May 7.

Ticking five challenges off the list will see you earn a battle pass level up token and ten quests will unlock the AWR Pack Back Bling. The Star Wars questline tasks you with doing a range of activities, from using weapons specific to the collaboration, to testing your survival skills, and more.

The AWR Pack Back Bling will be available to unlock in Fortnite until the Star Wars event ends on May, 14, 2024. You can track your progress towards each challenge and rewards via the “Quests” tab from the main lobby screen.