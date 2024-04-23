Fortnite: How to get the Billie Eilish Skin

The rumor mill surrounding who could be the next artist to headline Fortnite Festival came to a stand-still yesterday when a Billie Eilish skin was revealed. As you show off your skills on the Main Stage, you can earn two Billie Eilish outfits and here is how.

Grammy Award winner, Billie Eilish joins the list of musicians who have collided with the world of Fortnite. Previously, the likes of Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and even Eminem took center stage and raised the roof.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to Tame Animals | Fortnite: Where to Find Cabbage Carts | Location Guide | Fortnite: All Elemental Shrine Locations and Mythic Powers | Fortnite Rocket Racing: Neon Rush Ranked Play Rewards | Fortnite Rocket Racing: Neon Rush Kickoff Quests and Rewards | Fortnite: Reboot Rally Quests and Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Korra Skin | Fortnite: How to get Banana of The Gods | Fortnite: How to get the Hand Cannon | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: All Weapon Bunker Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: All Ranked Play Rewards | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to Find and Accept SHADOW Briefings | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Medallions and Their Abilities | Fortnite: How to get the Warforged Mythic Assault Rifle | Fortnite: How to get the Huntress Mythic DMR | Fortnite: How to get the Harbinger Mythic Submachine Gun | Fortnite: How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic |

How to unlock the Billie Eilish skin in Fortnite

To add the Billie Eilish skin to your locker, you need to purchase the Premium Reward Track for 1,800 V-Bucks from the Festival Pass. All you have to do is go to the Fortnite Festival main lobby and navigate to the Festival Pass tab. Then, hit the Upgrade button and follow the steps on screen to make the purchase.

As soon as you buy the Premium Reward Track, you can instantly claim the Green Roots Billie Outfit and begin earning more rewards that feature in the premium tiers which are:

Burial Microphone

Maps Jam Track

Neon Hunt Loading Screen

Friday I’m in Love Jam Track

Dynamic Dots Aura

Youngblood Jam Track

Banner Icon

Billie’s Crown Back Bling

Oxytocin Jam Track

Sleeper Keys Keytar

Ultraviolet Outfit Style for Green Roots Billie Outfit

The Festival Pass isn’t the only way you can acquire Billie Eilish items. The Fortnite store also features exclusive emotes and Jam Tracks, including:

You Should See Me in a Crown Emote (500 V-Bucks)

Bad Guy Emote (500 V-Bucks)

Therefore I am Jam Track (500 V-Bucks)

Happier Than Ever Jam Track (500 V-Bucks)

Royal Bundle (1,500 V-Bucks)

You Should See Me in a Crown Emote

Bad Guy Emote

Therefore I am Jam Track

Happier Than Ever Jam Track

Season 3 of Fortnite Festival ends on June 13, 2024, so you’ve got plenty of time to unlock the Billie Eilish skin and remaining cosmetics.