Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2

A new season means a fresh set of NPC locations to familiarize yourself with and Chapter 5 Season 2 is no different. Each character wields a set of items which can be purchased using gold bars.
There are a variety of NPCs that have made themselves at home in Fortnite, with some returning from the previous season.
More Fortnite guides
Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 NPC locations
The current NPC roster is made up of 16 faces and here’s where you’ll find them on the island. We’ve also marked the exact location of each one on a handy map.
- Artemis – At the main gate to Lavish Lair
- Meowscles – At the Lil’ Villa house to the northeast of Fencing Fields
- Myna – At the campsite to the east of Rebel’s Roost
- Laguna – At the watchtower northwest of Grand Glacier
- Poseidon – Reckless Railways
- Medusa – North side of Fencing Fields
- Aphrodite – South of Fencing Fields, near the edge of the map by the seaside buildings
- Spartan Assassin – By the factory that is east of Classy Courts
- Bravo Leader – Snooty Steppes
- Marigold – At the Seaside Villa southeast of Snooty Steppes
- Brutus – Pleasant Piazza
- Jules – At the gas station to the southwest of Lavish Lair
- Skye – By the edge of the map, northwest of Classy Courts
- TNTina – Inside the Ship It! Station that’s east of Pleasant Piazza
- Hope – Inside the main building at Grand Glacier
- Midas – The top decks of the Marigold ship
Additionally, there are four Olympian Gods situated around the map which you can defeat to take their mythic weapons and medallion.
- Zeus – Mount Olympus
- Ares – Brawler’s Battleground
- Cerberus – Grim Gate
- Hades – The Underworld
The NPC pool will likely switch up as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues to progress and Midas makes his great escape. Be sure to check back for the latest updates!