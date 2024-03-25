Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2

A new season means a fresh set of NPC locations to familiarize yourself with and Chapter 5 Season 2 is no different. Each character wields a set of items which can be purchased using gold bars.

There are a variety of NPCs that have made themselves at home in Fortnite, with some returning from the previous season.



Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 NPC locations

The current NPC roster is made up of 16 faces and here’s where you’ll find them on the island. We’ve also marked the exact location of each one on a handy map.

Artemis – At the main gate to Lavish Lair

– At the main gate to Lavish Lair Meowscles – At the Lil’ Villa house to the northeast of Fencing Fields

– At the Lil’ Villa house to the northeast of Fencing Fields Myna – At the campsite to the east of Rebel’s Roost

– At the campsite to the east of Rebel’s Roost Laguna – At the watchtower northwest of Grand Glacier

– At the watchtower northwest of Grand Glacier Poseidon – Reckless Railways

– Reckless Railways Medusa – North side of Fencing Fields

– North side of Fencing Fields Aphrodite – South of Fencing Fields, near the edge of the map by the seaside buildings

– South of Fencing Fields, near the edge of the map by the seaside buildings Spartan Assassin – By the factory that is east of Classy Courts

– By the factory that is east of Classy Courts Bravo Leader – Snooty Steppes

– Snooty Steppes Marigold – At the Seaside Villa southeast of Snooty Steppes

– At the Seaside Villa southeast of Snooty Steppes Brutus – Pleasant Piazza

– Pleasant Piazza Jules – At the gas station to the southwest of Lavish Lair

– At the gas station to the southwest of Lavish Lair Skye – By the edge of the map, northwest of Classy Courts

– By the edge of the map, northwest of Classy Courts TNTina – Inside the Ship It! Station that’s east of Pleasant Piazza

– Inside the Ship It! Station that’s east of Pleasant Piazza Hope – Inside the main building at Grand Glacier

– Inside the main building at Grand Glacier Midas – The top decks of the Marigold ship

Additionally, there are four Olympian Gods situated around the map which you can defeat to take their mythic weapons and medallion.

Zeus – Mount Olympus

– Mount Olympus Ares – Brawler’s Battleground

– Brawler’s Battleground Cerberus – Grim Gate

– Grim Gate Hades – The Underworld

The NPC pool will likely switch up as Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 continues to progress and Midas makes his great escape. Be sure to check back for the latest updates!