Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 2

As always, Epic Games roll out a variety of new quests for players to complete with either XP or cosmetic rewards up for grabs. Taking on challenges is the best way to level up and unlock fresh Fortnite Myths and Mortals themed goodies along the way.

The purpose of this particular questline is to get you acquainted with all the new items and mechanics that have been introduced this season. At the same time, you’ll bank yourself a solid amount of XP to begin progressing through the new battle pass.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Find and Accept SHADOW Briefings | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: All Medallions and Their Abilities | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: How to get the Warforged Mythic Assault Rifle | Fortnite: How to get the Huntress Mythic DMR | Fortnite: How to get the Harbinger Mythic Submachine Gun | Fortnite: How to get the Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite: How to get the Wings of Icarus Mythic | Fortnite: All New Weapon Mods | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: All New, Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: What’s Inside Pandora’s Box? | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft the Wavebreak Charm | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft the Reflection Charm | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Compass | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Spyglass | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bait Bucket | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Food Processor | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Fishing Rod | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Hunting Dagger | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Cheese | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Fertilizer | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Bed and Sleep | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Launch Pad | LEGO Fortnite: How to Break Cactus | LEGO Fortnite: How to get Knotroot |

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Kickstart Quests

Here are the requirements of all eight challenges and how much XP you’ll earn for completing each one:

Search an Olympus Chest or Underworld Chest (1) – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Collect bars at named locations (100) – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Find and accept SHADOW Briefings (3) – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Dash 3 times in 10 seconds while affected by Underworld Dash (1) – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Use a Mod Bench inside a Weapon Bunker (1) – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Hit an opponent with Wings of Icarus Dive Bomb attack (1) – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Damage opponents with Thunderbolt of Zeus (200) – 10,000 XP

10,000 XP Challenge an Olympian boss at an Altar (1) – 10,000 XP

As you can see, some quests are easier than others. Collecting bars and searching the relevant chests can be completed in very little time, while fighting an Olympian boss needs more effort and a whole lot of bullets.

The Kickstart Quests will stick around until the end of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, so you’ve got plenty of time to work through them.