LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft the Wavebreak Charm

Charms are one of the most powerful items you can craft in LEGO Fortnite, and the Wavebreak Charm is no different, especially when it comes to exploration.

The new Wavebreak Charm’s main function is to boost your swimming speed. This is stackable, meaning you can craft multiple Wavebreak Charms to swim even faster, a valuable skill when diving into large bodies of water.

How to craft a Wavebreak Charm in LEGO Fortnite

The recipe to make your very own Wavebreak Charm is:

3 Wool Thread

10 Sand Shell

10 Blue Flopper

20 Frostpine Rod

Before you can make Wool Thread, you need to gather some Wool. To do so, all you have to do is pet the sheep that roam around the Grasslands and they will drop Wool. Take the Wool to a Spinning Wheel to produce Wool Thread.

Sand Shells can be obtained by taking out Sand Rollers, but they’re harder to defeat than your typical Rollers. As the name suggests, Sand Rollers can be found in sandy areas of the map which are desert biomes and beaches. Be aware, as they’ll disguise themselves as mounds of sand with a red berry on top.

Moving on to the Blue Flopper, you’ll need to take out your Fishing Rod and throw it into a body of water and see what you find. This type of fish can spawn more frequently in deep water oceans, but they’ll still be difficult to find. Using Bait Buckets and a high rarity Fishing Rod can increase your chances of catching Blue Floppers.

The final ingredient will take you to the snowy region of the map. You’ll need an Epic Forest Axe on hand to chop down Frostpine trees and harvest their Wood. This Wood can then be taken to a Lumber Mill and turned into Frostpine Rods.

As you can see, collecting all those resources will be a grind, but as soon as you make the Wavebreak Charm at a rare Crafting Bench and take your new abilities for a spin, you’ll see all that hard work pay off.