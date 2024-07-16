Final Fantasy XIV Patch 7.01 Brings Job Changes, New Raids

Two weeks following the release of the long-awaited Dawntrail expansion, Patch 7.01 for Final Fantasy XIV is here. The update brings with it the game’s newest collection of Arcadion raids, adding four fights, six quests, and new glams. Players are excited to see what the future of Dawntrail holds, and in this first update, things are starting out with plenty of job changes.

Immediately following the expansion’s release, those playing the new Viper DPS class complained about its complexity. The new fast-paced class sees players wielding duel blades that can also be combined for ultra-powerful attacks. It also uses ‘positionals,’ with Vipers causing bonus damage from either the flank or rear of any enemy. This means that players need to carefully pay attention to where they’re standing after a combo.

According to the patch notes, seven Viper actions have had their range increased from three to five yalms, giving players more breathing room as they take on the bad guys.

Other classes seeing changes include Paladin, Warrior, Dark Knight, Gunbreaker, Monk, Samurai, Black Mage, Red Mage, and Astrologian.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV brought a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc. Recently, the game’s director Naoki Yoshida expressed interest in adding 24-player savage raids.

“I can’t go into too much detail yet, but we’re trying to create 24-player savage content, and we’re also about to start a new series of large-scale exploration content starting with Patch 7.2,” Yoshida said.