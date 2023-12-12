LEGO Fortnite: How to get Copper Bars

Apart from introducing a brand new era of battle royale, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 saw the debut of a LEGO mode. In this open-world adventure, crafting is the key to survival and Copper Bars are an important item to have in your LEGO Fortnite inventory.

There are a plethora of resources to mine and craft in LEGO Fortnite. It may not be clear as to how to get your hands on Copper Bars, but this guide will show you how.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to Invite Friends to Your World | LEGO Fortnite: How To Get More Hearts | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Sword | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft Planks | Fortnite: When Does LEGO Fortnite Release? | Fortnite: How to get Society Medallions and Their Function | Fortnite: Where to Find FlowBerries and Their Function | Fortnite: All NPC Locations | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Reboot Van Changes | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: Every Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapon | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: All Kickstart Quests | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to Complete a Train Heist | Fortnite: What are Match Quests?| Chapter 5 Season | Fortnite: All Reality Augments | Chapter 5 Season 1 | Fortnite: How to get the Free Runway Racer Skin and Cosmetics |

How to craft Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

First of all, you need to discover a desert biome in LEGO Fortnite and then find a Lava Cave which is where Copper resides. Visually, a Lava Cave looks the same as every other cave in the game, but with a red tinge.

Once you’re in the cave, there are a couple of resources you need to look out for. Brightcore is an essential material for crafting Copper Bars and it appears as a yellow substance that sticks out of rocks and surfaces. All you have to do is approach it and use your Pickaxe to mine it.

Additionally, keep your eyes peeled for bronze coloured Copper Ores which are also found attached to various surfaces within the cave. Again, whip out your Pickaxe and begin chipping away at the Copper Ore to add it to your inventory.

Now you’ve got all the required resources, you need to take them to a Metal Smelter. If you’re yet to craft a Metal Smelter, you can do so using:

15 Brightcores

3 Blast Cores

35 Obsidian Slabs

The recipe for one Copper Bar is:

One Copper

Two Brightcore

In your Metal Smelter, you can craft as many Copper Bars as you need, or continue topping it up with resources so it can automatically create them for you to keep your reserves high.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Copper Bars and unlock more LEGO Fortnite possibilities!