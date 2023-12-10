LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Sword

During The Big Bang Live event, fans got their first official look at a huge collaboration between LEGO and Fortnite. Just days after the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, the mode went live, allowing fans to transform their locker skins into adorable LEGO characters and participate in an open-world crafting adventure. It won’t be long before you encounter enemies in the wild, so you’ll want to defend your LEGO Fortnite turf with a sword.

There are various hostile creatures lurking around the map such as Wolves, Scorpions, and Skeletons, just to name a few. The first sword available to craft is known as the Shortsword. It isn’t the best sword in the game, but it’s just what you need to get the job done early on in your playthrough.

How to craft a sword in LEGO Fortnite

Before you can obtain a sword, you must build a Lumber Mill. The requirements for a Lumber Mill are 8 Wood and 15 Granite. Both resources can be found dotted around the map, not too far away from your starting area and all you have to do is run over them to pick them up.

Before you can get started with your Lumber Mill, you must engage in some basic crafting. If you haven’t already, you’re required to build a Campfire using three wood which then unlocks a Crafting Bench, an essential feature for cooking up more tools and survival equipment. As soon as you place down the Crafting Bench, more items will unlock in your Utility tab, including the Lumber Mill.

Now you own a Lumber Mill, use your Wood to craft 5 Wooden Rods and then the option will appear to craft a Shortsword. All you have to do is select the recipe and the weapon will be crafted. Drag it into your inventory and you can easily pull out the sword when required.

To wield a more powerful sword, you must upgrade your Crafting Bench. The more you upgrade your bench, the more advanced crafting recipes you’ll unlock.

That’s all there is to know about how to craft a sword in LEGO Fortnite!