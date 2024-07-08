Lethal Company Introduces Update 55

Lethal Company is a indie developed game that allows players to go around in different space-like areas to collect up items in order to stay alive, however, many monsters will also come after players while on their journey to find the items they need. Below are the patch notes for the latest update.

Added Content

Added the new Company Cruiser vehicle.

Added the Vain Shroud as a new map hazards.

Added the Kidnapper Fox as a new entity.

Added the Barber as a new entity.

Added two new causes of death; “Inertia” and “Snipped”.

Gameplay Changes

The Jetpack’s price was increased from 700c to 900c.

TZP-Inhalant drunkenness speed and visual effect curves were adjusted.

The Tulip Snake’s spawn chance and spawn falloff curves has been adjusted.

The Knife can now hit multiple entities.

Map Changes

Dine map changes. Its indoor spawn table has been adjusted.

Artifice map changes. Its max daytime power has been decreased from 20 to 15. Its indoor spawn chance curve has been adjusted. Indoor entities now tend to spawn later.

Assurance changes. Its daytime spawn deviation was decreased from 10 to 8. Its indoor spawn curve has been adjusted.

Embrion map changes. Its minimum scrap amount was increased from 11 to 14. Its maximum scrap amount was increased from 15 to 16. Its daytime spawn curve has been adjusted. Can no longer spawn Manticoils.

Rend map changes. Can no longer spawn Earth Leviathan.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Trees were no longer granting cover from Forest Giants.

Fixed a bug where items did not collide with players, entities, and map hazards.

Fixed some de-sync issues with the position of the Nutcracker and the Butler.

Fixed inconsistent damage numbers when attacking entities with weapons.

Fixed inconsistent damage numbers when attacking employees with weapons.

Fixed breaker box and vent spawn positions.

Fixed the speed glitch bug that was related to negative weight.

Fixed a bug where multiple employees were able to use the terminal at the same time.

Fixed a bug where multiple entities were assigned to the same vent, resulting in “ghost entities”.

Fixed a bug where the Shotgun could hit the same entity multiple times.

The Forest Giant no longer instantly kills employees that are standing above its spawn position.

Fixed a bug where Baboon Hawks were able to deal damage while stunned or dead.

Fixed a bug where the Employee was able to use the Zap-Gun while in an animation with an entity.