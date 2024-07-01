Lethal Company Patch Notes In Recent Update

New patch note is here.

Lethal Company is a interesting indie developed game that requires players to survive as well as collect items. While it can be a stressful game to learn all at once, a lot of players will find it pretty relaxing and enjoyable once they figure out the main points of the game. Recently, following the departure of Lethal Company from Fortnite, the game has received a brand new update.

Below are the patch notes for Lethal Company’s latest patch notes.

New content

Company Cruiser (new vehicle): Costs 400 credits. The first ever vehicle in Lethal Company is a large red truck, its manual is found in the storage unit at the back of the vehicle. You can put the truck in Drive, Park, or Reverse, alongside the ability to Eject if the truck gets destroyed.

(new vehicle): Costs 400 credits. The first ever vehicle in Lethal Company is a large red truck, its manual is found in the storage unit at the back of the vehicle. You can put the truck in Drive, Park, or Reverse, alongside the ability to Eject if the truck gets destroyed. Kidnapper Fox (new outdoor enemy): Hides inside Vain Shroud. Has a Frog-like attack that ambushes employees with its tongue, dragging them into the weed it hides in, and kills them.

(new outdoor enemy): Hides inside Vain Shroud. Has a Frog-like attack that ambushes employees with its tongue, dragging them into the weed it hides in, and kills them. Barber (new Facility enemy): An entity that is invisible from afar, only distinguishable with its trumpet-like audio cue. The Barber only shows itself close to the player. It leaps towards the player every three seconds (and only in a straight line) with its scissors pointing towards its target.

(new Facility enemy): An entity that is invisible from afar, only distinguishable with its trumpet-like audio cue. The Barber only shows itself close to the player. It leaps towards the player every three seconds (and only in a straight line) with its scissors pointing towards its target. Vain Shroud (new plant): This is a red weed that looks like a spiky bush. Kidnapper Fox hides inside the Vain Shroud. This weed can be destroyed with Weed Killer.

(new plant): This is a red weed that looks like a spiky bush. Kidnapper Fox hides inside the Vain Shroud. This weed can be destroyed with Weed Killer. Weed Killer (new item): The Weed Killer costs 60 credits and has limited spray per bottle. It destroys Vain Shroud, but requires a minimum of three bursts. This lowers the spawn chance of the Kidnapper Fox.

(new item): The Weed Killer costs 60 credits and has limited spray per bottle. It destroys Vain Shroud, but requires a minimum of three bursts. This lowers the spawn chance of the Kidnapper Fox. Magnet (Dropship item): This item pulls metal towards the Dropship. It spawns at the back of the ship and can be activated using a switch on the ship’s exterior. The main purpose of the Magnet is to attach the Company Cruiser to the Dropship. This replenishes the truck’s health when you return to orbit and lets you move the truck from one moon to another.

Balance changes

Knife : Can attack multiple entities (such as the Thumper).

: Can attack multiple entities (such as the Thumper). Tulip Snake : Adjustment in spawn chance.

: Adjustment in spawn chance. TZP-Inhalant : Adjustment in speed and visual effect.

: Adjustment in speed and visual effect. Rend : Earth Leviathan can no longer spawn in.

: Earth Leviathan can no longer spawn in. Embrion : Manticoils can no longer spawn in. Daytime spawns for entities have changed.

: Manticoils can no longer spawn in. Daytime spawns for entities have changed. Experimentation: Power increased from four to 14.

Scrap changes

Embrion: Minimum scrap amount increased from 11 to 14. Maximum scrap amount increased from 15 to 16.

Bug fixes