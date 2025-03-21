Gameranx

TCG Card Shop Simulator – The Best Current Roblox Codes

Boosters to free money! These are the best codes right now.

Ever wanted to run your trading card shop? TCG Card Shop Simulator from GameLoops puts you in control of your own trading card shop business. It’s all about deciding how to run the company best, gaining a crowd of customers, and, most importantly, turning a profit. You’re in charge of acquiring the cards, setting up your shop, and making any changes in hopes of expanding your business, attracting new customers, and ensuring your business thrives. But if you need a hand, we have some codes to offer.

What Are Roblox Codes?

Codes are just what you’re probably imagining right now. These are free cheats that you can add to your game. The codes offer you a variety of bonuses to help boost your progression with exclusive gear, perks, and more. Likewise, these codes can vary from game to game and may not always work. So, some of these codes might stop working after a long time. Regardless, these codes can pop up from a variety of places. Developers might drop them online through social media platforms like X or Discord, so you never know just when a new code will get added into circulation.

Active TCG Game Shop Simulator Codes 

  • 2.5KLIKES – $1,000
  • 1500likes – 2x Boost
  • 1KLIKES – $500 & 2x Luck Boost
  • 500LIKES – $500 & Checkout Boost
  • avantixW – $500 & Checkout Boos & Luck Boost

How To Redeem Codes In TCG Game Shop Simulator

Redeeming codes in the TCG Game Shop Simulator is incredibly simple. All you have to do is click on the cog using the button on the left-hand side of the screen. This brings up the settings menu, which will have a spot to input codes. Type in the code as displayed above and then tap “check” on the right. If it works, you will see the content automatically loaded into the game, such as boosters displaying on the bottom of the screen or the extra money funded in-game. 

However, if the code no longer works, you’ll receive an invalid error code. This means the developers are no longer accepting that code. If that’s the case, you’ll have to move on to the next code or wait for a new code to be added by developers.

