Fortnite: What are Match Quests? | Chapter 5 Season 1

After the extremely successful return of OG Fortnite, Epic Games has now transitioned players to a brand new era of the battle royale with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1.This season goes by the name of Underground and with it comes a brand new map, fresh bosses, interesting mechanics to master, and so much more. A new season also means the debut of an action-packed battle pass which you’ll no doubt want to work through as fast as possible. Ultimately, this means earning as much XP as possible which can be done by completing unique Match Quests in Fortnite.

The Underground and The Society has merged to make up the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass. Vengeance Jones is ready to take on those that threaten The Underground, while a crossover with Peter Griffin has also made its way into this season’s batch of rewards.

What are Match Quests in Fortnite?

Match Quests are a single-player experience, meaning your squad mates cannot contribute to their progress. At the beginning of each match, you’ll be given a choice between three Match Quests that expire at the end of the match. You won’t be able to see the Match Quests you’ll be faced with until you load into your match.

In addition, Bonus Goals are active throughout the season and are linked to Match Quests. Bonus Quests reset each day and reward you with even more XP for completing Match Quests.

Of course, Match Quests are entirely optional but they do provide you with an opportunity to rack up XP to progress your battle pass. For completing Match Quests, you’ll earn a total of 45,000 XP for taking on your first three goals.

Those aren’t all the challenges that are available to complete in Chapter 5 Season 1. Weekly challenges remain in battle royale modes, as well as season-long Milestone Quests. That’s not all, as survivor medals have reset, meaning you can work through each level again to earn even more XP and solidify your legacy.

However, it’s worth noting that Daily Quests have been removed from the game to make way for Match Quests.

Match Quests will be live throughout the entirety of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1. If they prove popular among the community, it’s likely that Match Quests will make themselves at home for the foreseeable future.