Hogwarts Legacy Receives New Summer Update

Hogwarts Legacy is a game that received much praise from the Harry Potter community as well as gamers overall considering just how amazing the graphics, storytelling, and feature are in regards to the gameplay. Currently, there is a brand new update for Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, as well as PC versions.

Below is the complete list of patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy and its latest update.

DLC:

Fixed instance where the Dark Lightning Broom could not be obtained when continuing a previous save after downloading and installing the latest patch. HL-18766

Localization:

Fixed incorrect Arabic translation in circular taped glasses pop-up reward screen message.

Photo mode:

Fixed instances where toggling the HIDE NPCs option didn’t work with some students, dragons, dementors.

Fixed instances where lack of collision would allow players to see OOW through dungeons’ ceilings.

PS5

Stability Fixed instance where enabling Fidelity mode while activating Raytracing would eventually cause the game to crash. HL-18650

VFX Fixed missing Diffindo combat spell casting VFX. HL-18683



Xbox Series X

UI Fixed instance where pixelation in the form of black dots would be displayed in the field guide or map menus. HL-14146

Stability Fixed instance where game would crash during Fastidio boss fight. HL-19030



PC

UI Fixed instance where using the Portrait Filter in Photo Mode would cause unintended artifacting. HL-19082

Compatibility Fixed instance that would cause over exposed lighting after updating NVIDIA drivers to 555.99 version. HL-18678



Hogwarts Legacy is avaliable on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PlayStation 5.