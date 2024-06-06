Is Hogwarts Legacy Getting A Director’s Cut Edition?

It’s incredible how a single piece of news can change everything you think about what’s happening and reveal something you didn’t expect. If you somehow didn’t know, Hogwarts Legacy was the biggest game of 2023 with regard to its sales. The game, based on the hit franchise, allowed players to be their own witch or wizard at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and then let them craft their own stories based on how they wanted to be. The game allowed for a lot of exploration, a focus on certain spells or dark arts and other things set within that world.

However, a new report from Bloomberg, which mostly chronicled the downfall of Rocksteady Games’ latest title from earlier in 2024, had a nugget of information that was truly interesting. Apparently, the studio, which isn’t producing a new title of its own, is helping with the creation of a director’s cut version of Hogwarts Legacy. Well, isn’t that magical?

Regardless of your feelings on the main game, most agreed that while it was comprehensive, there were certain elements that did feel restrained or rather simplistic given the “live the unwritten” moniker that the game was tagged with. Given the scale of the project and the uncertainty if it would do well upon release, especially given that the franchise has seen better days thanks to its creator and the spinoff movies that basically bombed, it makes sense that the team at Avalanche Studios would want to hold back a little to focus on a more “controlled” game than just going completely nuts with it.

So, with this director’s cut, things could be much different and much grander. It’s hard to say just what they would put in it, but again, given the magical world they’re inhabiting in the title, just about anything could be possible, even if it’s just expansions of certain areas or unused DLC content being created.

As for Rocksteady, some might see this as a “demotion” that they went from making big AAA titles to having help support a director’s cut of another one, but that’s not the right way to think about it. There are times when multiple studios under a single banner help others with a game that is a bit larger than what the main development team can handle. Nintendo is famous for this, as they’ve had multiple teams work on some of its biggest games in recent years, and it all paid off in the end.

Plus, their helping out proves they’re not being shut down in the near future.