Hypercharge Has Officially Sold 50,000 Copies And Developers Are Overjoyed

Hypercharge: Unboxed – which is a Toy Soldier style video game has become a lot more popular than what some might have expected. This game is definitely one that is adorable as it requires players to play through different levels as a little toy soldier guy. Players can choose different colors while playing and like the image above, it shows that these small toys are in a world where everything is much bigger than them.

Although, the game has been out since 2020 on Steam, and it just recently launched on Xbox, it became even bigger all around. Something else interesting about the game is it was created only by 6 people, which is amazing to think about according to GameSpot. The game sold a total of 50,000 copies the first six days of it being available on Xbox. One of the developers took to social media to share a very emotional thank you to everyone who purchased the game.

Xbox players, from the bottom of our hearts; thank you!



– Over 50,000 copies sold in just six days

– 600+ reviews with a 4.6 out of 5 star rating

– Ranked #7 in the US Top Paid Games Chart



For our indie team of six, achieving this is just… surreal. 💚#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/z2mzM8X22C — Hypercharge | Out Now on Xbox! (@HyperchargeGame) June 5, 2024

“This really is a dream come true. We’re developers but we are humans behind the screen as well. Thank you to everyone who has played the game,” Joe Henson of developer Digital Cybercherries said.

It is quite amazing to see so many people being involved with such a small team built game such as Hypercharge: Unboxed, being a game that probably reminds many of us of those older Toy Soldier games back in the day, or even something a little out there like Toy Story. The game is available on Steam and Xbox and other platforms for those who would like to show support.