Hogwarts Legacy 2 Could Be Using Unreal Engine 5

Hogwarts Legacy was a big release, and it gave fans of the Harry Potter franchise a new means to dive into this magical and wondrous world. For players that have gone through the game, we unfortunately don’t have any official announcement that a sequel is coming. While it is rather incredibly likely, given the amount of success this first game received, a discovery might point to the Hogwarts Legacy 2 game development being handled with Unreal Engine 5, if it does exist.

Avalanche Software is the development team that delivered Hogwarts Legacy, and it did so using Unreal Engine 4. Thanks to the folks over at Tech4Gamers, we’re finding out now that a new job opening for the studio clearly states that Unreal Engine 4 and Unreal Engine 5 experience is a required qualification. The job opening, in particular, is for a Senior Character Artist and will be for their next big project.

While it’s possible that this could be for a game outside of Hogwarts Legacy, we wouldn’t be shocked to see that the studio is pressing on with another entry to this wizardry IP. Unreal Engine 5 would also give the developers more creative options since notable improvements exist for this latest Unreal Engine version. For instance, there will be visual improvements, and developers will have a better overall interface to start working through their various projects.

Meanwhile, we know that developers can import some of their projects from Unreal Engine 4 to the latest iteration of Unreal Engine 5. That should ensure that whatever content created from Hogwarts Legacy can be easily transitioned to the latest Unreal Engine 5 for some new tweaks and adjustments.

We don’t know what to expect regarding a new installment for this franchise, and we’re likely a good ways off from an announcement being ready. However, we are not done with the first game, Hogwarts Legacy. This title will add new content, with the previous exclusive questline for PlayStation users being dropped this summer.

If you haven’t played Hogwarts Legacy yet, this game does take place several years before the narrative storyline for Harry Potter. Players will step into this magical world as students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The game was released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. You can check out our Before You Buy video coverage of the game below.