Hogwarts Legacy Gets Free Summer Update Next Week

Back in March, Chandler Wood, Avalanche Software’s community manager, took to X to tell fans of Hogwarts Legacy to look forward to a free summer update, but to manage their expectations. Details about the update, slated to launch on June 6, are finally here, and players can look forward to a new photo mode, cosmetics, and a few new mounts. PlayStation-exclusive content, like the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest, will also finally be ported to other platforms.

No Revelio needed here! We’re sharing all of the details around our upcoming summer update. Get ready to dive back into the magic of #HogwartsLegacy on June 6th! pic.twitter.com/85SkKQK8ii — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) May 30, 2024

While some players are excited to jump back into the world of Harry Potter, others are complaining about the size of the update. Many were hoping for the inclusion of a New Game+ mode.

“Our original wording of ‘additional updates and features for the game’ was very intentional. This update is a small way of us showing appreciation to our players for the amazing reception to the game,’ Wood wrote back in March.

In 2023, Hogwarts Legacy was the best-selling game of the year, coming out ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As of January, the game had sold over 24 million copies.

Despite the massive success of the Avalanche Software release, Warner Bros. announced in March that it would be focusing largely on live service games going forward, prompting outrage from fans of the company’s popular AAA titles.

“Our focus is on transforming our biggest franchises from largely console and PC based with three-four year release schedules to include more always on gameplay through live services, multiplatform and free-to-play extensions with the goal to have more players spending more time on more platforms,” said Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav in an interview last fall

Hogwarts Legacy is available to play on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.