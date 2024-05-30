Larian Studios Is Still Torn About What It’s Next Game Will Be

It has a codename, but as for more details? Forget about it.

During this year’s Digital Dragons conference in Poland, audiences had plenty of questions for Larian Studios following its success with Baldur’s Gate 3. Now hard at work on two RPGs, fans have been given a codename for one of the mysterious projects. Unfortunately, that’s about all we’ve got.

Swen Vincke, co-founder and CEO of Larian Studios, revealed the name ‘Excalibur’ to an anxious crowd.

“If we’re brutally honest, we’re trying to figure out what the hell it is,” Vincke said to Gamepressure’s Hubert Sosnowski and Adam Zechenter in a new interview. “We have ideas. We have lots of little fragments. If anybody from Larian at this point tells you this is what the game is going to be, they’re lying. They don’t know because we’re trying a whole bunch of things. We have ideas, but we’re an iterative company. So we iterate. We’re trying things. We’re experimenting.”

Recently, narrative director Adam Smith revealed that Larian had attempted to come up with a good idea for another Baldur’s Gate title, but fell short of the mark.

“For us, we didn’t have anything unfinished that we wanted to say, we wanted to move on to other worlds. And we tried, we did start pushing around ideas for Baldur’s Gate 4, and they didn’t excite us, we didn’t have the fire. It feels like it should have been a harder decision than it was, but it wasn’t. We came to the realization, ‘do we have that fire?’ And we didn’t, so it was obvious – we don’t do it,” Smith said to GamesRadar+.

It’s unclear what Larian Studios will tackle next, but Vincke wants fans to keep an open mind.

“You’ll have to wait and see…we do try stuff out. You don’t want to keep on making the same thing.”