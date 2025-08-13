Nintendo of America and ISEA Team-Up For School Tournament Program

Video games have had stigmas attached to them for a long time. Sadly, it’s an inevitability given the content that they sometimes have and how people perceive that content. One drawback of this is that places like elementary and middle schools, for the longest time, frowned upon having video games within their confines for many years. However, things have changed, and Nintendo of America is helping to be a part of that change. The Big N has teamed with the ISEA, also known as the Interstate Scholastic Esports Alliance, and their goal is to bring video game tournaments to students from all over!

In a press release obtained by My Nintendo News, the plans for the tournaments were laid out. The goal was to bring three iconic Nintendo Switch games, specifically Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and take them to the students of schools across 23 states, reaching from elementary schools to high schools. In that press release, ISEA President Danielle Johnson showed her enthusiasm for the collaboration:

“We are so excited to partner with Nintendo as we continue to grow and expand competitive gaming opportunities for students across the country. Games are a fun, communal experience. We want to make gaming accessible to as many students as possible regardless of their previous gaming experience. School-based gaming programs connect students that may have not been involved in social competitive activities before, and every student deserves a place to belong at school. These programs not only raise student attendance and achievement but also help students build healthy relationships that can last a lifetime.”

Video games can indeed do that, and it’s nice to see various groups coming together to promote video games within the school space. The irony of some of this is that Nintendo is rather infamous for restricting how people and organizations can use their video games in tournament settings, even if it’s for charity. Seeing this “about face,” and for students no less, is a wonderful sign that things might be shifting around for The Big N.

Bill Trinen, who is the Vice President of Player and Product Experience at Nintendo of America, said of the partnership:

“We support kids who want to celebrate their passion – or discover a new passion – by getting involved in memorable cooperative and competitive play experiences. Working closely with the ISEA ensures that we are creating a fun experience that is open to everyone.”

No date was given for when these tournaments will start.