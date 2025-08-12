Rumor: Nintendo Is Boosting Switch 2 Production Even More

The Switch 2 is still in a trajectory to keep breaking sales records.

Nintendo may still be increasing how many Switch 2 consoles they make.

Nintendo Patents Watch revealed this information on Bluesky:

Judging from the recent financial disclosures of its supply chain, Nintendo is preparing to boost the Switch 2 inventory for the holiday season.

PixArt Imaging #原相 expects 11-19% increase of sales to Nintendo (Jul-Sep)

Hosiden #ホシデン revised forecast of 6-mouth sales up 10.3% (Apr-Sep)

PixArt is the sole supplier of NS2 mouse sensors and NS1 IR sensors. 11% of its Jan-Mar sales was to Nintendo, likely to amass inventory for NS2 launch. In Q2 it eased off to 9%.

A rebound to 10-11% share is expected in Q3, with 11-19% increase in sales. https://irconference.twse.com.tw/3227_91_20250808_ch.mp4

Hosiden is an assembler of Switch consoles and accessories. On Aug 8, it announced a revision of +10.3% to the forecast of Apr-Sep net sales. (original forecast was announced on May 9)

“This revision reflects an increase in orders received” from Nintendo. https://www.hosiden.com/dcms_media/other/en_gyousekiyosou_250808.pdf

The data indicates that Nintendo has raised its Jul-Sep orders to build up a larger Switch 2 inventory for holiday sales in the following quarter. The company doesn’t seem to expect a slowdown in demands, and may be confident in its H2 software lineup. (kind of bold given the tariff uncertainty)

We Have Been Here Before

Pixart has been supplying parts for Nintendo since the Wii era. They told investors about a ‘new console’ in 2023 without saying it was the Switch 2. They were one of the first to hint that the console was coming out.

There were also Switch 2 rumors from Hosiden since last year. Fans legally obtained data about Switch 2 manufacturing from their paid reports.

Now, Pixart and Hosiden can talk about their Switch 2 business openly. Their statements corroborate what Nintendo has also said about the Switch 2.

Nintendo Has Been Trying To Do This For A While

Nintendo announced they would try to make 3 million Switch 2 consoles per month last June. That would be almost as many consoles as they sold in its first week.

This news could be part of those plans from last June. While we are not 100% sure all of Pixart’s and Hosiden’s work is because of the Switch 2, we know that it’s highly likely.

Last week, Nintendo revealed they sold over 6 million Switch 2 consoles. They also know they still haven’t met all the demand. 3 million consoles a month is an insane number. But there really is that much demand for the Switch 2 that Nintendo has to do this. We still don’t know when demand will subside. For now, Nintendo is still on a trajectory to break the industry’s sales records.